Refractory Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Refractory Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 75+ pipeline Refractory Multiple Myeloma Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 13, 2026, DelveInsight' “Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline landscape. It covers the Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report



On October 13, 2026- Pfizer Inc. reported that its investigational analysis of ELREXFIO (elranatamab-bcmm), a BCMA-directed bispecific antibody, met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival in the Phase III MagnetisMM-5 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had received at least one prior line of treatment. The findings support further evaluation of elranatamab in an earlier treatment setting.

On October 08, 2026- Bristol Myers Squibb announced positive topline results from the Phase III EXCALIBER-RRMM trial evaluating ZENBEXUS (iberdomide) in combination with daratumumab and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The combination demonstrated a median progression-free survival of 42 months, compared with 20 months for the daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone control regimen, representing a 51% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death. These findings highlight the potential of CELMoD-based combination therapy in relapsed or refractory disease.

DelveInsight's Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Refractory Multiple Myeloma treatment.

The leading Refractory Multiple Myeloma Companies such as MorphoSys, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Rapa Therapeutics, Novartis, AbbVie, MiNK Therapeutics, Amgen, Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Zhejiang ACEA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Allogene Therapeutics, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., Takeda, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipleline Therapies such as Isatuximab SC-OBDS, Montelukast, Dexamethasone, Elotuzumab, Iberdomide, Selinexor, Bortezomib, Elranatamab,Carfilzomib, REGN5459 and others.

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Refractory Multiple Myeloma Overview

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that starts in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. It's relatively rare, making up less than 2 percent, but it's the most common type of plasma cell tumor, according to the CDC. The survival rate of multiple myeloma has improved in recent years, but initial treatment still isn't effective at completely getting rid of the cancer in the vast majority. Myeloma is known as refractory if it's resistant to treatment or becomes resistant during treatment. Refractory multiple myeloma is when myeloma doesn't respond to treatment or stops responding to treatment. When patient has refractory multiple myeloma, patient may develop some of the same symptoms the patient had originally before treatment. Patient may also develop other myeloma symptoms that the patient didn't had before. Refractory multiple myeloma causes the same symptoms as multiple myeloma.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs Profile

Felzartamab: MorphoSys

Felzartamab is an investigational human monoclonal antibody developed using MorphoSys' HuCAL® antibody technology. The antibody targets against CD38 present on the surface of multiple myeloma cells. The drug candidate uses antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP) for tumor cell killing. Currently it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

RAPA-201: Rapa Therapeutics

RAPA-201 It is a type of autologous cell therapy. The drug candidate is gene transference, T lymphocyte replacements and work on the same mechanism of action. Currently the drug is being evaluated in Phase II for the treatment of Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

PHE885: Novartis

PHE885 is an autologous, fully human, BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy being developed by Novartis for the treatment of refractory multiple myeloma. It is administered through intravenous route. The therapeutic candidate consists of autologous T cells that are genetically modified to express chimeric antigen receptor that targets BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen). Currently it is in Phase II stage of clinical trials.

ABBV 453: AbbVie

ABBV-453 is an investigational drug candidate being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. It is administered through oral route as tablet formulation. It acts by targeting B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) protein. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trials.

The Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Refractory Multiple Myeloma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Refractory Multiple Myeloma treatment.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Refractory Multiple Myeloma market.

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Refractory Multiple Myeloma Companies

MorphoSys, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Rapa Therapeutics, Novartis, AbbVie, MiNK Therapeutics, Amgen, Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Zhejiang ACEA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Allogene Therapeutics, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., Takeda, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and others.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

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Scope of the Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Companies- MorphoSys, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Rapa Therapeutics, Novartis, AbbVie, MiNK Therapeutics, Amgen, Gracell Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Zhejiang ACEA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Allogene Therapeutics, Beijing InnoCare Pharma Tech Co., Ltd., Takeda, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and others.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipleline Therapies- Isatuximab SC-OBDS, Montelukast, Dexamethasone, Elotuzumab, Iberdomide, Selinexor, Bortezomib, Elranatamab,Carfilzomib, REGN5459 and others.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Refractory Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Refractory Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report @ Refractory Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMultiple Myeloma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentLate Stage Products (Phase III)Comparative AnalysisFelzartamab: MorphoSysDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)RAPA-201: Rapa TherapeuticsEarly Stage Products (Phase I )Comparative AnalysisABBV 453: AbbVieInactive ProductsRefractory Multiple Myeloma Key CompaniesRefractory Multiple Myeloma Key ProductsRefractory Multiple Myeloma Unmet NeedsRefractory Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers and BarriersRefractory Multiple Myeloma Future Perspectives and ConclusionRefractory Multiple Myeloma Analyst ViewsRefractory Multiple Myeloma Key CompaniesAppendix

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