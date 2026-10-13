Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline 2026: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight
(Albany, US) On October 13, 2026, As per DelveInsight's evaluation, globally, the Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL) pipeline consists of 50+ leading companies actively working to develop 50+ MZL treatment therapies, covering clinical trials, therapeutic approaches, mechanisms of action, routes of administration, and ongoing developments.
The“Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2026” report by DelveInsight delivers comprehensive insights into the current clinical development landscape and future growth opportunities within the Marginal Zone Lymphoma market.
The report provides an in-depth commercial and clinical evaluation of pipeline products from preclinical to marketed stages. It also includes detailed drug information, mechanisms of action, clinical trial data, NDA approvals (if any), and development activities including technology platforms, collaborations, M&A, funding, designations, and other product-specific insights.
Some Key Highlights from the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Report
Companies worldwide are actively developing innovative therapies for Marginal Zone Lymphoma and have achieved significant milestones in recent years.
Key MZL companies include Carna Biosciences, Hutchmed, Incyte, Innovent, MorphoSys, Beigene, InnoCare Pharma, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, MEI Pharma, Kyowa Kirin, ADC Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Adicet Bio, Celldex Therapeutics, and others.
Emerging MZL therapies across clinical trial phases include AS-1763, Amdizalisib (HMPL689), Parsaclisib (IBI376), Tafasitamab, Zanubrutinib, Orelabrutinib, MIL62, Zandelisib, Loncastuximab, LOXO-305, ADI-001, CDX-1140, and more, expected to significantly shape the MZL market.
August 2026: FDA granted priority review to lisocabtagene maraleucel (Liso-cel; Breyanzi) for adult patients with relapsed/refractory MZL after at least two prior therapies, supported by Phase 2 TRANSCEND FL data demonstrating a 95.5% ORR and 62.1% CR.
June 2026: ADC Therapeutics announced updated Phase 2 IIT data for ZYNLONTA® in relapsed/refractory MZL at the 18th ICML.
June 2026: Combination therapy of rituximab and ibrutinib shows potential in MZL treatment; Phase II IELSG47/MALIBU trial highlights positive clinical outcomes.
February 2026: Breyanzi demonstrated statistically significant ORR in relapsed/refractory MZL patients in the Phase 2 TRANSCEND FL trial.
January 2026: Verismo Therapeutics dosed the first patient in the CELESTIAL-301 Phase 1 trial evaluating SynKIR-310 in relapsed/refractory B-cell NHL, including MZL.
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Overview
Marginal Zone Lymphoma is a slow-growing B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma affecting lymph nodes, spleen, or MALT tissue. It often presents as painless swelling and may be linked to chronic infections or autoimmune conditions. Treatments vary by subtype and disease stage, ranging from watchful waiting to chemotherapy or targeted therapies.
Access a Free Sample PDF Report to explore detailed Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline insights
Emerging Marginal Zone Lymphoma Drugs Under Clinical Development
AS-1763 – Carna Biosciences
Amdizalisib (HMPL689) – Hutchmed
Parsaclisib (IBI376) – Incyte/Innovent
Tafasitamab – MorphoSys/Incyte
Zanubrutinib – Beigene
Orelabrutinib – InnoCare Pharma
MIL62 – Beijing Mabworks Biotech
Zandelisib – MEI Pharma/Kyowa Kirin
Loncastuximab – ADC Therapeutics
LOXO-305 – Loxo Oncology
ADI-001 – Adicet Bio
CDX-1140 – Celldex Therapeutics Inc
Marginal Zone Lymphoma – Route of Administration
Therapies in the MZL pipeline include:
Inhalation
Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral
Intranasal
Intravenous
Intravenous/Subcutaneous
Oral
Oral/Intranasal/Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
NA
Marginal Zone Lymphoma – Molecule Type
Pipeline products are categorized as:
Antibody
Antisense oligonucleotides
Immunotherapy
Monoclonal antibody
Peptides
Protein
Recombinant protein
Small molecule
Stem Cell
Vaccine
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Assessment by Product Type
Assessment by Stage and Product Type
Assessment by Route of Administration
Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
Assessment by Molecule Type
Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
The report evaluates 50+ MZL drug candidates across:
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage products (Phase I)
Preclinical/Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued/Inactive candidates
Download the full pipeline report to explore @ Marginal Zone Lymphoma emerging therapies
Key Companies in the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapeutics Market
Prominent developers include Incyte, InnoCare Pharma, ENTEROME SA, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, ADC Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Genentech, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Roche, Oncternal Therapeutics, Celgene, IGM Biosciences, Loxo Oncology, Genmab, ArQule, and others.
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis
Detailed insights on companies developing MZL therapies and total pipeline products
Segmentation by clinical development stage
Active and inactive pipeline programs
Drugs categorized by route of administration, mechanism, molecular type, and monotherapy/combination therapy
Analysis of collaborations, licensing deals, and financing to advance MZL treatment
Data sourced from proprietary databases, trial registries, SEC filings, investor presentations, conferences, and verified third-party industry sources
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Market Drivers
Rising prevalence of MZL
Increased R&D activities and therapeutic innovations
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Market Barriers
Moderately favorable patient outcomes
Extended treatment durations
Other clinical and operational challenges
Scope of Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Companies: Carna Biosciences, Hutchmed, Incyte, Innovent, MorphoSys, Beigene, InnoCare Pharma, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, MEI Pharma, Kyowa Kirin, ADC Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Adicet Bio, Celldex Therapeutics, and others
Key Therapies: AS-1763, Amdizalisib, Parsaclisib, Tafasitamab, Zanubrutinib, Orelabrutinib, MIL62, Zandelisib, Loncastuximab, LOXO-305, ADI-001, CDX-1140
Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging therapies
Market Dynamics: Key drivers and barriers
Download the report to explore detailed therapy pipelines, clinical trial updates, and emerging innovations in @ MZL treatment
Table of Contents
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Report Introduction
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Executive Summary
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Overview
Analytical Perspective – In-depth Commercial Assessment
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics
Late-Stage Products (Phase II/III)
Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
Preclinical Stage Products
Therapeutics Assessment
Inactive Products
Company–University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering)
Key Companies
Key Products
Unmet Needs
Market Drivers and Barriers
Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Analyst Views
Appendix
About DelveInsight
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