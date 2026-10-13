Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline 2026: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight

(Albany, US) On October 13, 2026, As per DelveInsight's evaluation, globally, the Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL) pipeline consists of 50+ leading companies actively working to develop 50+ MZL treatment therapies, covering clinical trials, therapeutic approaches, mechanisms of action, routes of administration, and ongoing developments.

The“Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2026” report by DelveInsight delivers comprehensive insights into the current clinical development landscape and future growth opportunities within the Marginal Zone Lymphoma market.

The report provides an in-depth commercial and clinical evaluation of pipeline products from preclinical to marketed stages. It also includes detailed drug information, mechanisms of action, clinical trial data, NDA approvals (if any), and development activities including technology platforms, collaborations, M&A, funding, designations, and other product-specific insights.

Some Key Highlights from the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Companies worldwide are actively developing innovative therapies for Marginal Zone Lymphoma and have achieved significant milestones in recent years.

Key MZL companies include Carna Biosciences, Hutchmed, Incyte, Innovent, MorphoSys, Beigene, InnoCare Pharma, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, MEI Pharma, Kyowa Kirin, ADC Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Adicet Bio, Celldex Therapeutics, and others.

Emerging MZL therapies across clinical trial phases include AS-1763, Amdizalisib (HMPL689), Parsaclisib (IBI376), Tafasitamab, Zanubrutinib, Orelabrutinib, MIL62, Zandelisib, Loncastuximab, LOXO-305, ADI-001, CDX-1140, and more, expected to significantly shape the MZL market.

August 2026: FDA granted priority review to lisocabtagene maraleucel (Liso-cel; Breyanzi) for adult patients with relapsed/refractory MZL after at least two prior therapies, supported by Phase 2 TRANSCEND FL data demonstrating a 95.5% ORR and 62.1% CR.

June 2026: ADC Therapeutics announced updated Phase 2 IIT data for ZYNLONTA® in relapsed/refractory MZL at the 18th ICML.

June 2026: Combination therapy of rituximab and ibrutinib shows potential in MZL treatment; Phase II IELSG47/MALIBU trial highlights positive clinical outcomes.

February 2026: Breyanzi demonstrated statistically significant ORR in relapsed/refractory MZL patients in the Phase 2 TRANSCEND FL trial. January 2026: Verismo Therapeutics dosed the first patient in the CELESTIAL-301 Phase 1 trial evaluating SynKIR-310 in relapsed/refractory B-cell NHL, including MZL.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Overview

Marginal Zone Lymphoma is a slow-growing B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma affecting lymph nodes, spleen, or MALT tissue. It often presents as painless swelling and may be linked to chronic infections or autoimmune conditions. Treatments vary by subtype and disease stage, ranging from watchful waiting to chemotherapy or targeted therapies.

Access a Free Sample PDF Report to explore detailed Marginal Zone Lymphoma pipeline insights

Emerging Marginal Zone Lymphoma Drugs Under Clinical Development



AS-1763 – Carna Biosciences

Amdizalisib (HMPL689) – Hutchmed

Parsaclisib (IBI376) – Incyte/Innovent

Tafasitamab – MorphoSys/Incyte

Zanubrutinib – Beigene

Orelabrutinib – InnoCare Pharma

MIL62 – Beijing Mabworks Biotech

Zandelisib – MEI Pharma/Kyowa Kirin

Loncastuximab – ADC Therapeutics

LOXO-305 – Loxo Oncology

ADI-001 – Adicet Bio CDX-1140 – Celldex Therapeutics Inc

Marginal Zone Lymphoma – Route of Administration

Therapies in the MZL pipeline include:



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/Subcutaneous

Oral

Oral/Intranasal/Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Subcutaneous NA

Marginal Zone Lymphoma – Molecule Type

Pipeline products are categorized as:



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

The report evaluates 50+ MZL drug candidates across:



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage products (Phase I)

Preclinical/Discovery stage candidates Discontinued/Inactive candidates

Download the full pipeline report to explore @ Marginal Zone Lymphoma emerging therapies

Key Companies in the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapeutics Market

Prominent developers include Incyte, InnoCare Pharma, ENTEROME SA, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, ADC Therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Genentech, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Roche, Oncternal Therapeutics, Celgene, IGM Biosciences, Loxo Oncology, Genmab, ArQule, and others.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis



Detailed insights on companies developing MZL therapies and total pipeline products

Segmentation by clinical development stage

Active and inactive pipeline programs

Drugs categorized by route of administration, mechanism, molecular type, and monotherapy/combination therapy

Analysis of collaborations, licensing deals, and financing to advance MZL treatment Data sourced from proprietary databases, trial registries, SEC filings, investor presentations, conferences, and verified third-party industry sources

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of MZL Increased R&D activities and therapeutic innovations

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Market Barriers



Moderately favorable patient outcomes

Extended treatment durations Other clinical and operational challenges

Scope of Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Companies: Carna Biosciences, Hutchmed, Incyte, Innovent, MorphoSys, Beigene, InnoCare Pharma, Beijing Mabworks Biotech, MEI Pharma, Kyowa Kirin, ADC Therapeutics, Loxo Oncology, Adicet Bio, Celldex Therapeutics, and others

Key Therapies: AS-1763, Amdizalisib, Parsaclisib, Tafasitamab, Zanubrutinib, Orelabrutinib, MIL62, Zandelisib, Loncastuximab, LOXO-305, ADI-001, CDX-1140

Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Key drivers and barriers

Download the report to explore detailed therapy pipelines, clinical trial updates, and emerging innovations in @ MZL treatment

Table of Contents

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Report Introduction

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Executive Summary

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Overview

Analytical Perspective – In-depth Commercial Assessment

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics

Late-Stage Products (Phase II/III)

Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)

Early-Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical Stage Products

Therapeutics Assessment

Inactive Products

Company–University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering)

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About DelveInsight