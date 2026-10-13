NASH Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The NASH Clinical Trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 70+ pipeline NASH Drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) October 13, 2026- DelveInsight's “Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis pipeline landscape. It covers the NASH Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the NASH Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the NASH Pipeline Report



On October 06, 2026, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announced the publication of a secondary analysis from the Phase III MAESTRO-NASH trial in the Journal of Hepatology. The analysis showed that Rezdiffra (resmetirom) improved liver fibrosis, MASH resolution, liver fat, and biomarkers across several common genetic risk variants associated with disease progression, highlighting its potential across different patient subgroups.

On October 01, 2026, Boehringer Ingelheim reported positive Phase III SYNCHRONIZE-2 trial results for survodutide, an investigational dual glucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonist. Participants with overweight or obesity and type 2 diabetes achieved average weight loss of up to 13.1% after 76 weeks, compared with 3.1% with placebo. Although this trial was not specifically a NASH treatment study, the findings are relevant to metabolic pathways associated with fatty liver disease.

DelveInsight's NASH Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for NASH treatment.

The leading NASH Companies such as Novo Nordisk, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Viking Therapeutics, Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd., Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd, Corcept Therapeutics, J2H Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Sinew Pharma Inc., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, Aligos Therapeutics, Inventiva Pharma, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, MediciNova, Hudson Biotech, OrsoBio, Inc., 89bio, Inc., Inipharm Australia Pty Ltd, Changchun Intellicrown Pharmaceutical Co. LTD, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V. and others. Promising NASH Pipeline Therapies such as Semaglutide, HEC96719, DA-1241, Sitagliptin, Saroglitazar Magnesium 2mg, Vonafexor, PF-06835919, BMS-986036 and others.

Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with NASH@ NASH Treatment Drugs

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Overview

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), characterized by the presence of liver inflammation and hepatocyte injury (ballooning) due to fat accumulation. There are four different clinical phases described for NAFLD. Phase 1 is characterized by simple steatosis and is considered harmless. Some patients progress to Phase 2 developing inflammation and ballooning (NASH). Phase 3 is defined by the presence of NASH with persistent inflammation resulting in liver fibrosis (scarring), which is considered the strongest predictor of liver-related events in NASH patients. Over time, this 3rd stage can lead to a more serious condition, such as liver cirrhosis (Phase 4) or even cancer, where a liver transplant is the only therapy option.

NASH Emerging Drugs Profile

Efruxifermin: Novo Nordisk

Efruxifermin (EFX) is a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. EFX appears to reduce liver fat and inflammation, reverse fibrosis, increase insulin sensitivity and improve lipid metabolism. This holistic approach offers the potential to address the complex, multi-system disease state of MASH, including improvements in lipoprotein risk factors linked to cardiovascular disease the leading cause of death in MASH patients. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

HSK-31679: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

HSK31679 is a novel, liver-directed, orally active thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist designed to treat Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH/NASH) and liver fibrosis. It shows superior preclinical efficacy in reducing liver fat and inflammation compared to MGL-3196 (Resmetirom) by modulating gut microbial sphingolipids and inducing an anti-inflammatory environment. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

VK2809: Viking Therapeutics

VK2809, is a novel, orally available small molecule thyroid hormone receptor agonist that possesses selectivity for liver tissue, as well as the beta receptor subtype, suggesting promise for the treatment of metabolic disorders, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The compound successfully achieved both the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase IIb study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

B1344: Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

B1344 is a novel, long-acting polyethylene glycolylated (PEGylated) fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) analog developed for treating nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and metabolic diseases. B1344 is sufficient to selectively activate signaling from the βKlotho/FGFR1c receptor complex. In cynomolgus monkeys with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), administration of B1344 via subcutaneous injection for 11 weeks caused a profound reduction of hepatic steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis, along with amelioration of liver injury and hepatocyte death, as evidenced by liver biopsy specimen and biochemical analysis. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

ACT500: Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd.

ACT500 (formerly known as NM6606) is an investigational drug candidate being developed by Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. (Amoytop Biotech), undergoing early-stage clinical trials to evaluate its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) for treating metabolic liver diseases. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

The NASH Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of NASH with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for NASH Treatment.

NASH Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

NASH Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the NASH market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the NASH Pipeline @ New NASH Treatment Drugs

NASH Companies

Novo Nordisk, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Viking Therapeutics, Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd., Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd, Corcept Therapeutics, J2H Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Sinew Pharma Inc., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, Aligos Therapeutics, Inventiva Pharma, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, MediciNova, Hudson Biotech, OrsoBio, Inc., 89bio, Inc., Inipharm Australia Pty Ltd, Changchun Intellicrown Pharmaceutical Co. LTD, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V. and others.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

NASH Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Learn about new drugs, NASH Pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ NASH Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the NASH Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

NASH Companies- Novo Nordisk, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Viking Therapeutics, Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd., Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd, Corcept Therapeutics, J2H Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline, Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Sinew Pharma Inc., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, Aligos Therapeutics, Inventiva Pharma, HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd, MediciNova, Hudson Biotech, OrsoBio, Inc., 89bio, Inc., Inipharm Australia Pty Ltd, Changchun Intellicrown Pharmaceutical Co. LTD, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, NorthSea Therapeutics B.V. and others.

NASH Pipeline Therapies- Semaglutide, HEC96719, DA-1241, Sitagliptin, Saroglitazar Magnesium 2mg, Vonafexor, PF-06835919, BMS-986036, and others.

NASH Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination NASH Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on NASH Pipeline Therapies and clinical trials @ NASH Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs a

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryNonalcoholic Steatohepatitis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentNonalcoholic Steatohepatitis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Lanifibranor: Inventiva PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)TERN-501: Terns PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)LY3849891: Eli Lilly and CompanyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsNonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Key CompaniesNonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Key ProductsNonalcoholic Steatohepatitis- Unmet NeedsNonalcoholic Steatohepatitis- Market Drivers and BarriersNonalcoholic Steatohepatitis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionNonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Analyst ViewsNonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Key CompaniesAppendix

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