Psoriasis Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 65+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight
(Albany, US) On October 13, 2026, DelveInsight's“ Psoriasis Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 65+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Psoriasis pipeline landscape. It covers the Psoriasis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Psoriasis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
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Key Takeaways from the Psoriasis Pipeline Report
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On October 9, 2026 – Johnson & Johnson announced two-year Phase III results for ICOTYDE (icotrokinra), an investigational oral IL-23 receptor-targeting peptide for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Data from the ICONIC-LEAD study showed sustained skin-clearance and symptom improvements through Week 112 in adults and adolescents, with no new safety signals identified.
On October 09, 2026- Eli Lilly and Company announced new exploratory findings from the Phase IIIb TOGETHER-PsO study evaluating Taltz (ixekizumab) alongside Zepbound (tirzepatide) compared with Taltz alone in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and overweight or obesity. The findings revealed broader biomarker changes with the combination treatment by Week 12, providing further insights into the relationship between psoriasis and metabolic health.
On October 09, 2026- Alumis Inc. announced new Phase III findings for envudeucitinib, an investigational oral TYK2 inhibitor for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Data from the ONWARD clinical program showed sustained improvements in scalp psoriasis, itching, and quality of life. In the ONWARD3 study, 54% of patients achieved complete skin clearance (PASI 100) at Week 48. The company stated that it remained on track to submit a New Drug Application in the fourth quarter of 2026.
DelveInsight's Psoriasis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 65+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Psoriasis treatment.
The leading Psoriasis Companies such as Can-Fite Biopharma, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., SFA Therapeutics, Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc. and others.
Promising Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies such as Hypericin, EDP1815, Cetaphil, AX-158, HAT1 topical solution, Calcipotriol, ARQ-151 cream 0.3%, MP1032, Risankizumab, Certolizumab Pegol, and others.
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Psoriasis Overview
Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory skin disorder characterized by the rapid buildup of skin cells, leading to red, scaly patches commonly found on the elbows, knees, scalp, and back. This condition is driven by an overactive immune response that accelerates skin cell production, creating raised, itchy plaques. While the exact cause remains unknown, genetics, immune system dysfunction, and environmental triggers such as stress, infections, or injuries play significant roles. Psoriasis can range from mild to severe, impacting quality of life and often associated with other health issues like psoriatic arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and mental health challenges.
Psoriasis Emerging Drugs Profile
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Piclidenoson: Can-Fite Biopharma
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Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Sonelokimab is an investigational Nanobody® developed by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics for treating inflammatory diseases. It targets IL-17A and IL-17F cytokines, inhibiting the IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers, and includes a domain that binds to human albumin to enhance tissue penetration. In Phase 2 trials, sonelokimab demonstrated superior efficacy compared to AbbVie's Humira in psoriatic arthritis, with higher percentages of patients achieving significant improvements in joint swelling and psoriasis severity. Additionally, it showed promising results in treating hidradenitis suppurativa, meeting the HiSCR75 endpoint in the Phase 2 MIRA trial. Currently, MoonLake is conducting Phase III trials for both conditions and exploring its use in other inflammatory diseases such as palmoplantar pustulosis and axial spondyloarthritis.
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QY101: E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals
QY101 is a topical ointment developed by E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals for treating inflammatory skin conditions like atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis. It functions as a non-steroidal, non-hormonal phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor, aiming to reduce inflammation by targeting overactive PDE4 pathways. Preclinical studies have demonstrated favorable pharmacokinetics, strong efficacy, and high safety, making it suitable for various age groups, including children. Currently, QY101 is undergoing a Phase II clinical trial in China for plaque psoriasis, following the completion of a Phase I trial in healthy volunteers. The company is also exploring additional formulations, such as an inhaler, through licensing collaborations.
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SFA 002: SFA Therapeutics
SFA-002, an IL-10 up-regulator in immune cells, is approaching Phase 2 clinical trials and has shown promising Phase 1a and Phase Ib results for the treatment of psoriasis. SFA-002 met its primary endpoint of safety in the Phase 1b clinical trial. No treatment related adverse events or toxicities were observed during the treatment period, and no rebound effects were observed. SFA Therapeutics has filed its annual safety update with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. SFA-002 met its exploratory endpoint of efficacy. Patients administered SFA-002 demonstrated statistically significant Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) percentage change and Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score improvements compared to placebo. PASI is a tool used to measure the severity and extent of psoriasis while IGA is a standardized rating system of patient disease severity. The study was designed in two cohorts, to evaluate two different formulations. Currently the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Psoriasis.
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RLS-1496: Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc
RLS-1496 is a first-in-class GPX4 modulator that targets aging cells and surrounding tissues being developed by Rubedo Life Sciences for the treatment of dermatological conditions and other chronic age-related diseases. It is a topical medicine designed to target aging cells, specifically senescent cells, in skin lesions of chronic atopic dermatitis and chronic psoriasis. Currently the drug is in Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Psoriasis.
The Psoriasis Pipeline Report provides insights into
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The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Psoriasis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Psoriasis Treatment.
Psoriasis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Psoriasis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Psoriasis market.
Learn more about Psoriasis Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking Research projects @ Psoriasis Unmet Needs
Psoriasis Companies
Can-Fite Biopharma, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., SFA Therapeutics, Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc. and others.
Psoriasis Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
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Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Psoriasis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
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Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of Immunological and Autoimmune Disorders @ Psoriasis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives
Scope of the Psoriasis Pipeline Report
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Coverage- Global
Psoriasis Companies- Can-Fite Biopharma, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, E-nitiate Biopharmaceuticals, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, BioRay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., SFA Therapeutics, Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc. and others.
Psoriasis Pipeline Therapies- Hypericin, EDP1815, Cetaphil, AX-158, HAT1 topical solution, Calcipotriol, ARQ-151 cream 0.3%, MP1032, Risankizumab, Certolizumab Pegol, and others.
Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Read the full details of Psoriasis Pipeline on our website @ Psoriasis Emerging Drugs and Companies
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Psoriasis: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Psoriasis– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Piclidenoson: Can-Fite Biopharma Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III) SFA 002: SFA Therapeutics Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) Drug Name: Company Name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products RLS-1496: Rubedo Life Sciences, Inc Inactive Products Psoriasis Key Companies Psoriasis Key Products Psoriasis Unmet Needs Psoriasis Market Drivers and Barriers Psoriasis Future Perspectives and Conclusion Psoriasis Analyst Views Psoriasis Key Companies Appendix
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