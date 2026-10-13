Experts Explain What Makes Hair Transplants Different For Curly, Coily And Afro Textured Hair

MENAFN - GetNews) The unique structure of textured hair requires careful planning and specialist experience during hair restoration procedures.

London, UK - 13 October, 2026 - Hair restoration is becoming an increasingly discussed option for people experiencing hair loss, but experts say the procedure can involve different considerations for people with curly, coily or Afro textured hai. The structure and growth pattern of textured hair can influence how treatment is planned and performed.

One of the main differences involves the shape of the hair follicle beneath the scalp. Curly and tightly coiled hair can follow a curved path beneath the skin rather than growing in a relatively straight direction. This can make the extraction of individual follicles more technically demanding during procedures such as Follicular Unit Extraction.

Because of this unique follicle structure, careful extraction is particularly important. A practitioner needs to understand the direction of the follicle beneath the skin to reduce the possibility of damaging the graft during removal. Experience with textured hair can therefore be an important consideration when choosing a hair restoration practitioner.

The donor area also requires careful assessment. The amount and distribution of available donor hair can vary between individuals, while the natural volume created by curly and coily hair can sometimes provide good visual coverage. This means that the number of grafts required may differ from that needed for someone with a different hair texture.

Experts say careful planning can also help protect the appearance of the donor area. Removing too many grafts from a limited area could affect the overall density, making it important for practitioners to assess the donor region before recommending a treatment plan.

Different surgical techniques may be considered depending on the patient's hair characteristics and individual circumstances. Follicular Unit Extraction involves removing individual follicular units, while Follicular Unit Transplantation involves removing a strip of tissue containing follicles. A qualified practitioner can determine which approach may be appropriate following an individual assessment.

Recovery can also involve considerations specific to textured hair. Curly hair may have a greater tendency to become trapped beneath the skin as it grows, while some patients may have concerns about scarring. These factors should be discussed during the consultation so that appropriate expectations and aftercare guidance can be established.

The development of new hair following transplantation also takes time. Patients should not expect immediate results, as transplanted follicles require time to establish and produce visible growth. The final appearance can develop gradually over many months.

Experts recommend that people considering hair restoration pay particular attention to the practitioner's experience with their specific hair type. Looking at previous results involving people with similar curly, coily or Afro textured hair can help prospective patients understand the type of work the practitioner has experience performing.

A detailed consultation should also include an assessment of the donor area, existing hair density, expected graft requirements and realistic treatment outcomes. Patients should have an opportunity to ask questions and understand the procedure before making any decision.

As awareness of the different needs of textured hair continues to grow, specialists say greater attention to individual hair characteristics can help improve the planning of hair restoration procedures.

For people considering a hair transplant, understanding how their natural hair texture may affect treatment is an important part of making an informed decision. Professional assessment and experience with textured hair remain key considerations when exploring hair restoration options.

About The Treatment Rooms London

Founded in 2016, The Treatment Rooms London is a specialist hair transplant and hair restoration clinic based in Putney, London. The clinic provides personalised, surgeon led care for patients exploring hair loss treatment and hair transplant surgery. Its mission is to deliver transparent, patient centred care while promoting natural looking results and high standards of safety in hair restoration. The clinic is committed to educating and empowering patients to make informed decisions about their individual hair loss concerns.