Grand View Signal Releases Latest Ferrous And Non-Ferrous Metals Pricing Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - October 13, 2026 - Grand View Signal has released its latest Monthly Ferrous and Non-ferrous Metals Price Assessment, combining detailed insights across ferrous and non-ferrous metals markets. The analysis highlights divergent commodity price movements driven by changing steel demand, raw material availability, production economics, inventory levels, trade policies, supply constraints, and evolving downstream purchasing patterns across major global markets.

The combined assessment covers iron ore, steel, steel scrap, aluminum, copper, zinc, nickel, lead, tin, lithium, cobalt, specialty metals, and precious metals, providing procurement teams, manufacturers, traders, investors, and strategic decision-makers with timely visibility into commodity pricing conditions and the factors influencing market direction.

Key Highlights

Ferrous Metals Market Shows Diverging Regional Trends

China's finished-steel market also remained under pressure. Weaker construction demand and insufficient domestic consumption resulted in higher inventories despite lower mill output. In contrast, India's HRC market strengthened as higher coking coal costs, maintenance-related supply constraints, and lean distributor inventories supported domestic prices. Rising imports, however, limited the ability of Indian producers to fully pass through cost increases.

Steel scrap markets strengthened selectively during September, impacting strategic ferrous metal procurement decisions. Imported scrap offers increased, while some domestic mills raised purchasing prices. Nevertheless, the relationship between scrap costs and finished-steel realizations remained critical, preventing a uniform price increase across all grades and locations.

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Non-Ferrous Metals Reflect Supply Constraints and Uneven Demand

Non-ferrous metals displayed highly differentiated price dynamics. Copper remained influenced by persistent concentrate shortages and tighter scrap availability, raising concerns over the pace of refined copper production in China. Lower returns from sulphuric acid, a key by-product of copper smelting, also placed additional pressure on smelter economics.

Zinc emerged as the top-performing non-ferrous metal, with average month-on-month growth of 4.1% across the top three geographies and a high volatility classification. Tight mined supply and low readily available exchange stocks increased market sensitivity to changes in demand and refining economics.

Aluminum remained sensitive to Gulf production recovery, regional delivery costs, and thin inventory buffers. Meanwhile, caution defined non-ferrous metal procurement

Precious metals were increasingly influenced by macroeconomic factors. Higher oil prices intensified inflation and interest-rate concerns, while rising bond yields and a firmer U.S. dollar weighed on gold toward the end of the last month.

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Metals Pricing Intelligence Supports Procurement and Strategic Planning

The combined assessment of the past month demonstrates that metals markets cannot be evaluated through a single global price signal. Regional supply conditions, inventories, production economics, trade regulations, freight, currency movements, end-use demand, and product specifications can materially influence delivered prices.

About Grand View Signal

Grand View Research's Signal – Commodity Pricing Intelligence 200 commodities across key geographies, alongside historical data, forecasts, driver analysis, and regional assessments. The platform is designed to help procurement and strategy teams monitor commodity price movements, evaluate market drivers, and make more informed sourcing and planning decisions.