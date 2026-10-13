Grand View Signal Highlights Global Chemicals Price Trends Amid Supply And Cost Pressures

SAN FRANCISCO, United States – Oct. 13, 2026: Grand View Signal

Key Highlights:



Methanol emerged as the top-performing commodity, achieving an average month-on-month growth of 7.4% across its top three geographies.

Chinese industrial petroleum benzene and glacial acetic acid recorded mid-month price surges of 6.5% and 17.4%, respectively, during last month.

Chinese ethyl acetate prices increased nearly 0.3% later in the last month, while butyl acetate rose 1.5% during mid-week.

Chinese inorganic chemical prices remained divided mid-month, with sulphuric acid prices declining by 3.2% in the past month, while caustic soda prices held steady.

In specialty chemicals, Chinese sodium persulfate indications (minimum 99% purity) rose from CNY 7,175–7,225 per ton in mid-week of last month to CNY 7,300–7,400 per ton later in the same month. Chinese market projections for October 2026 forecast price expansions of 2.1% in organic chemicals, 0.7% in inorganic chemicals, and 0.7% in specialty chemicals.

Chemicals Pricing Trends Across Key Product Categories

Recent supply constraints, raw material inflation, and localized market conditions have created noticeable divergence across key chemical sectors. Incorporating real-time chemicals price intelligence

Organic Chemicals: In the organic chemical sector, supply constraints and raw material inflation propelled sharp gains for primary intermediates. Chinese methanol prices strengthened as limited port arrivals in East China and insufficient domestic replenishment tightened coastal availability. Higher upstream costs transmitted strong cost pressure into the acetyls chain, where industrial petroleum benzene and glacial acetic acid advanced by 6.5% and 17.4% during mid-week of the past month. However, downstream price transmission remained uneven. Chinese ethyl acetate recorded a modest increase of nearly 0.3% from last week of the previous month, while butyl acetate gained 1.5% mid-week as retreating n-butanol costs partially offset rising acetic acid prices.

Inorganic Chemicals: Inorganic chemical markets demonstrated a clear division between localized domestic conditions and international supply chain pressures. In China, sulphuric acid prices dropped 3.2% mid-month, contrasting with flat price movements for caustic soda over the same period. Internationally, sulfur supply disruptions continued to impact the production economics of sulphuric acid and its downstream processing into phosphoric acid.

Specialty Chemicals: In the specialty chemicals segment, domestic high-purity sodium persulfate in China recovered from CNY 7,175–7,225 per ton from second-week to CNY 7,300–7,400 per ton in the last week, backed by consistent demand from polymerization, electronics processing, and bleaching applications.

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Market Outlook and Interconnected Value Chain Drivers

Regional production economics and energy costs severely impacted chemical manufacturing geography in the last month. High natural gas costs led directly to the announced idling of three acetyls manufacturing units at Hull in the UK, halting local production of acetic acid, acetic anhydride, and ethyl acetate. This operational curtailment highlighted Europe's energy-cost disadvantage, forcing market participants to rely more heavily on international imports and alternative regional supply.

Feedstock logistics and global shipping adjustments also reconfigured supply security across Asian markets. Disruptions in Middle Eastern maritime shipping continued to affect hydrocarbon supply, though UAE and Kuwaiti naphtha exports to Asia initiated a partial recovery by end of last month using loading points like Fujairah and routes outside the Strait of Hormuz. In phosphate-processing chains, sulfur availability remained a crucial variable for import-reliant processing hubs, particularly affecting phosphoric-acid production costs for manufacturers in India and Morocco.

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Procurement Implications for Buyers, Manufacturers, and Procurement Teams

For chemical procurement teams and industrial buyers, current market dynamics indicate that supply availability and raw material costs are outweighing end-market consumption levels. Downstream converters and buyers have demonstrated strong resistance to accepting full feedstock cost pass-throughs, choosing instead to purchase strictly against immediate operational requirements. This cautious purchasing approach has successfully limited price spikes in products such as ethyl acetate, placing additional margin pressure on converters who must absorb higher replacement costs.

Chemical manufacturers must carefully navigate regional cost disparities and supply-driven volatility. As energy prices force curtailments in Europe and prompt supply tightness in Asia elevates methanol and acetic acid values, purchasing organizations should diversify sourcing channels. Comprehensive market coverage and data regarding these pricing shifts are available through the official Grand View Signal platform.

About Grand View Signal

Grand View Research's Signal – Commodity Pricing Intelligence 200 commodities across key geographies, alongside historical data, forecasts, driver analysis, and regional assessments. The platform is designed to help procurement and strategy teams monitor commodity price movements, evaluate market drivers, and make more informed sourcing and planning decisions.