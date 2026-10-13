As AI Floods Financial Advice, A 60-Year Columbus Firm Doubles Down On What Cannot Be Automated: Judgment

MENAFN - GetNews) Financial advice is now instant, algorithmic, and everywhere. It arrives through social feeds, AI summaries, and digital platforms promising clarity in seconds. But amid that speed and volume, one question is becoming harder to ignore: what gets lost when advice is detached from context, accountability, and human judgment?

Columbus, Ohio - 13 October, 2026 - For six decades, John E. Sestina and Company has built its practice on a different answer. Founded in 1965 by John E. Sestina, the Columbus-based Fee-Only financial planning firm has long been part of the foundation of conflict-free, fiduciary financial advice. Today, as artificial intelligence and automated content reshape how people access financial information, the firm is not repositioning itself to match the noise. It is reinforcing what it has always done-comprehensive, relationship-driven financial planning grounded in disciplined human decision-making.

“We're not interested in chasing whatever the newest tool can say,” said firm leadership.“We're interested in what actually holds up for clients over time-and what doesn't.”

The modern financial environment has created an unprecedented volume of information, much of it unvetted, oversimplified, or generated without context. The result is not just more advice, but more confusion. The firm sees a widening gap between information and understanding, where individuals are often left to interpret conflicting guidance without the framework to evaluate what applies to their specific situation.

In response, John E. Sestina and Company continues to integrate technology, including AI tools, but only within strict fiduciary, privacy, and compliance standards. Technology is used to support analysis and efficiency, not to replace the judgment, experience, and accountability that define financial planning.

Over its history, the firm has evolved deliberately rather than reactively. It adopted remote client engagement decades before it became standard practice and has consistently expanded its planning capabilities to reflect the complexity of client needs. Today, the firm provides comprehensive financial planning that extends beyond investment management to include cash flow analysis, tax coordination with outside professionals, estate planning collaboration, and risk management review.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the firm is a privately owned Registered Investment Advisory firm serving clients nationwide. Its team includes 19 professionals, including eight CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER practitioners, all working within a coordinated planning structure designed to align financial decisions across every area of a client's life.

As digital financial misinformation and fraud risks continue to rise, the firm has also placed increased emphasis on education and protection, particularly in areas involving elder financial abuse and online scams. The goal is not only to manage wealth, but to help clients understand the environment in which their financial decisions are being made.

“Our role is not just to provide answers,” the firm said.“It's to help people understand whether the questions they're asking are the right ones-and whether the information they're relying on is actually relevant to them.”

That commitment extends into public education through the firm's long-running Managing to Be Wealthy radio program and podcast, as well as client workshops and educational initiatives. Across all platforms, the focus remains consistent: clarity over complexity, and context over trend-driven messaging.

While the financial industry continues to accelerate toward automation and AI-driven guidance, John E. Sestina and Company maintains a different position. Technology will continue to change how information is delivered, but it does not replace the responsibility of interpretation, judgment, and fiduciary accountability.

As the landscape evolves, the firm remains focused on its original purpose: comprehensive, objective financial planning centered on long-term relationships and disciplined advice that does not change with the latest trend.

About John E. Sestina and Company

John E. Sestina and Company is a privately owned Registered Investment Advisory firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1965, the firm specializes in comprehensive Fee-Only financial planning, including investment management, cash flow planning, tax coordination, estate planning collaboration, and risk management analysis. The firm serves individuals, families, and business owners nationwide with a focus on long-term relationships, objective advice, and fiduciary standards.

The firm provides objective, comprehensive financial planning through its Managing to Be Wealthy process.