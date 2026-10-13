MENAFN - GetNews) Chinatown dentist Centre Dental adds Dr. Rebecca Zhi and Dr. Yutong Fan and a six-year, no-fault dental warranty honored at any U.S. dental office.

NEW YORK, NY - October 13, 2026 - Chinatown dentist Centre Dental has added two general dentists, Dr. Rebecca Zhi and Dr. Yutong Fan, to its clinical team at 139 Centre Street in Lower Manhattan. The practice, founded in 2004, has also introduced a Six-Year Patient Protection Plan that provides free repair or replacement of eligible dental work.

Two general dentists join the practice

Dr. Rebecca Zhi received her dental degree from NYU College of Dentistry and completed a General Practice Residency at NYU Langone in Brooklyn. She holds an undergraduate degree in biology from The College of New Jersey and continues to build her skills in cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery and implant dentistry. She is known for a gentle, conservative approach to care.

Dr. Yutong Fan earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from NYU College of Dentistry and completed a General Practice Residency at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. She puts particular emphasis on explaining treatment options clearly, so that patients can make informed decisions about their oral health.

Both dentists join founder Dr. John Shi and general dentist Dr. Catherine Phan.

What the Six-Year Patient Protection Plan covers

The plan, offered through Dental Warranty, covers dental implants, crowns, onlays and inlays, bridges, dentures and partial dentures, bone grafts, root canal treatment, fillings and veneers. Night guards, retainers and oral sleep appliances carry five years of protection.

Coverage is nationwide and no-fault. If a covered restoration needs repair or replacement after a patient moves away, the warranty can be used at any dental office or specialist in the United States. Patients can contact the practice for the plan's details, including its premium.

Four questions New Yorkers ask about choosing a dentist

The same questions come up again and again in New York community forums. These answers apply whichever practice a patient chooses.

How can I tell whether a treatment plan is really necessary? Ask the dentist to show you the X-ray or scan and point to each tooth that needs work. Ask what happens if treatment waits six months. Ask for copies of your X-rays so a second dentist can review them. A dentist should be comfortable with all three requests. Centre Dental gives new patients a complimentary 3D iTero Lumina scan at the first visit, so patients see the same image the dentist is reading.

My insurance directory says a dentist is in-network. Can I trust it? Directories are often out of date. Before booking, call the office with your plan name and member ID and ask them to confirm that specific plan. Patients without insurance can ask for the fee for an exam, cleaning and X-rays in advance. Centre Dental offers a membership plan for uninsured patients and Cherry financing.

Where can my parents see a dentist who speaks Chinese? Ask which language the dentist speaks, not only the front desk, and whether it is Mandarin or Cantonese, since they are different languages. Centre Dental treats patients in English, Mandarin and Cantonese. Details of its bilingual care are at .

My crown failed after I moved. Who pays to fix it? Read the written terms before treatment: who backs the warranty (the office, a dental lab or a separate company), how long it lasts, what conditions apply, such as regular cleanings or wearing a night guard, and whether another office can use it. Patients online describe being refused when the office or lab that issued their warranty changed owners. Centre Dental's plan can be used at any dental office in the United States.

The practice's technology includes 3D CBCT imaging, iTero digital scanning, CEREC same-day crowns, in-house 3D printing and microscope-guided root canal treatment. Appointments can be booked online at or by calling (212) 925-7066.

About Centre Dental

Centre Dental is a Chinatown dentist at 139 Centre Street, Suite 306, in Lower Manhattan, founded in 2004 by Dr. John Shi, DDS, who holds a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. The practice provides general and family dentistry, 3D-guided implant surgery planned from CBCT imaging, same-day CEREC crowns, Solea laser dentistry and microscope-guided root canal treatment, and backs eligible treatment with a six-year nationwide protection plan. Care is available in English, Mandarin and Cantonese. Learn more at .