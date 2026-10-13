BRENU Expands Automated Filling And Packaging Line Solutions For Global Manufacturers

MENAFN - GetNews)BRENU, a manufacturer of automated filling machines and integrated packaging equipment, is strengthening its customized filling and packaging line solutions for manufacturers across the beverage, food, cosmetics, daily chemical, and pharmaceutical industries.

Through its industrial equipment platform, BRENU Filling, the company provides standalone filling machines, automated bottling equipment, and complete turnkey production lines designed around different liquid characteristics, container types, production capacities, and packaging requirements.

As manufacturers increasingly seek automated production systems that improve operational consistency and reduce manual handling, BRENU is focusing on integrating multiple packaging processes-from liquid preparation and bottle handling to filling, capping, labeling, packing, and palletizing.

The company's approach emphasizes matching equipment configurations to actual production conditions rather than relying on standardized machinery for every application. Factors such as liquid viscosity, filling temperature, bottle stability, container size, production speed, and factory layout are considered during the engineering and equipment selection process.

Integrated Filling and Packaging Equipment

BRENU offers a range of machinery covering major stages of liquid filling and packaging operations.

Automatic Filling Machines: Rotary 3-in-1 filling machines, inline filling machines, and specialized liquid filling systems for water, beverages, edible oils, sauces, and other liquid products.

Beverage Bottling Equipment: Integrated rinsing, filling, and capping machines for bottled water, carbonated beverages, juice, beer, and other beverage applications requiring different filling technologies.

Bottle Blowing Equipment: PET bottle blow molding machines and related equipment for integrating container production with automated bottling operations.

Labeling Equipment: Self-adhesive labeling machines, shrink sleeve labeling systems, and other automated labeling solutions for different bottle shapes and packaging formats.

Packaging Equipment: Shrink wrapping machines, carton packing systems, conveyors, and robotic palletizing equipment for downstream packaging and product handling.

Upstream Processing Equipment: Water treatment systems, mixing equipment, homogenizers, and liquid preparation equipment that support production before the filling stage.

By combining these machines into coordinated production systems, BRENU helps manufacturers develop connected workflows rather than managing multiple pieces of equipment independently.

Customized Filling Solutions for Different Production Requirements

Liquid filling operations vary considerably depending on the product being packaged.

Water and low-viscosity beverages require different filling conditions from thick sauces, cosmetic creams, or products containing suspended particles. Carbonated beverages also require appropriate pressure control to manage foaming and maintain filling consistency.

BRENU therefore provides project-based customization covering areas such as:

l Production capacity and filling speed

l Liquid viscosity and product characteristics

l Bottle shape, size, and construction material

l Filling technology and nozzle configuration

l Capping and sealing requirements

l Food-contact materials and hygienic design

l PLC control and automation functions

l Equipment layout and conveyor integration

l Voltage and regional electrical requirements

l Labeling, packaging, and palletizing configurations

l OEM and ODM equipment requirements

The company's engineering process begins with an assessment of the customer's product, container specifications, target output, available factory space, and operational requirements.

Based on these conditions, BRENU develops equipment configurations and production-line layouts intended to support consistent filling, practical operation, and future production needs.

From Standalone Filling Machines to Fully Integrated Turnkey Production Lines

One of BRENU's primary areas of development is the integration of individual filling and packaging machines into complete automated production lines.

For example, a bottled water production line may include water treatment equipment, PET bottle blowing machines, air conveyors, a 3-in-1 rinsing-filling-capping machine, labeling equipment, shrink wrapping machines, and palletizing systems.

For juice and other beverages, the production process may require additional mixing, thermal processing, or product handling equipment depending on the formulation and packaging method.

BRENU supports both standalone machinery projects and complete production-line installations, including technical consultation, equipment selection, factory layout planning, manufacturing, quality inspection, installation guidance, commissioning, and after-sales assistance.

This integrated approach enables manufacturers to evaluate the entire production process, including connections between individual machines, rather than focusing exclusively on filling speed.

Supporting Beverage, Food, and Consumer Product Manufacturers

BRENU's filling and packaging equipment is designed for applications involving liquids with different viscosities, filling temperatures, container formats, and packaging requirements.

Typical applications include:

Water and Beverages: Mineral water, purified water, sparkling water, carbonated soft drinks, juice, tea, beer, and other bottled or canned beverages.

Food Products: Edible oils, ketchup, sauces, honey, syrups, and a wide range of other liquid and semi-viscous food products.

Daily Chemicals: Liquid detergents, cleaning solutions, shampoos, and household liquid products.

Cosmetics and Personal Care: Lotions, creams, serums, essential oils, and related personal care formulations.

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Liquids: Syrups, oral solutions, disinfectants, and other liquid products requiring application-specific hygienic handling and process controls.

For each application, BRENU considers product characteristics, container compatibility, filling accuracy, cleaning requirements, and downstream packaging operations when developing a production solution.

Practical Project Experience in International Markets

BRENU's approach to customized production-line engineering is reflected in its international filling equipment projects.

In the Bahamas, the company developed a 6,000 bottles-per-hour sparkling water filling line, supporting the customer's beverage production and packaging requirements.

In Mexico, BRENU worked on a bottling line upgrade for FRISAR, involving multiple PET bottle sizes and a production layout designed to improve automation and reduce manual handling.

Another project in Mexico involved a 1,200 bottles-per-hour fruit wine filling line, developed to handle different bottle capacities and the specific processing requirements of fruit wine containing a small amount of pulp.

These projects demonstrate how filling line configurations can vary according to production capacity, liquid properties, local operating conditions, and available factory space.

Rather than applying one standard production-line arrangement to every customer, BRENU develops project-specific equipment combinations that reflect the manufacturer's actual packaging process.

Engineering Support and Global After-Sales Service

Beyond equipment manufacturing, BRENU provides technical services covering the planning, implementation, and operation of filling and packaging systems.

Its project support includes requirement analysis, technical proposals, layout drawings, manufacturing, equipment inspection, installation and commissioning assistance, and ongoing technical support.

According to the company's website, BRENU has established an international service network with support resources in Mexico, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Russia, India, and Indonesia.

This network is intended to help overseas customers access technical communication, equipment maintenance assistance, and local service coordination.

BRENU also incorporates automation technologies into selected equipment configurations, including PLC control, servo-driven components, monitoring systems, and equipment diagnostics, depending on project requirements.

By combining machinery engineering with production-line planning and technical assistance, BRENU aims to support manufacturers throughout the equipment lifecycle.

Advancing Automation in Liquid Filling and Packaging

As beverage and liquid product manufacturers continue investing in automation, packaging flexibility, and production consistency, BRENU is maintaining its focus on equipment customization and integrated production-line development.

The company plans to continue supporting manufacturers seeking to establish new bottling facilities, upgrade existing filling operations, or connect individual packaging machines into more coordinated production systems.

Through its combination of filling technology, packaging equipment, engineering design, and international technical support, BRENU aims to provide practical solutions for manufacturers with different production capacities and packaging requirements.

About BRENU

BRENU is a China-based filling and packaging equipment manufacturer providing automated liquid filling machines, bottling equipment, and integrated packaging line solutions for international markets.

The company's equipment portfolio includes 3-in-1 filling machines, inline filling machines, PET bottle blowing machines, labeling machines, packaging equipment, and associated production-line systems.

BRENU serves manufacturers in the beverage, food, cosmetics, daily chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, providing customized machinery and complete turnkey filling solutions.

Its services cover project consultation, engineering design, equipment manufacturing, quality inspection, production-line integration, installation and commissioning assistance, and technical after-sales support.

JIANGYIN BRENU (INOSOR INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT) INDUSTRY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

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