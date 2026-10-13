Peggy Faber Announces Upcoming Release Of 'Get Me To The Finish Line,' A Memoir Of 50 Marathons In 50 States

MENAFN - GetNews) Drawing on Decades of Long-Distance Running and a 2018 Parkinson's Diagnosis That Arrived Partway Through Her Journey, the Former CFO and Mother of Three Chronicles Her Pursuit of One Marathon in Every U.S. State.

UNITED STATES - October 13, 2026 - Author Peggy Faber is preparing to release her debut memoir, Get Me to the Finish Line: One Woman's Race Against Parkinson's, Fighting to Complete 50 Marathons in 50 States . The book is planned for release in mid-October 2026, and is expected to be available in ebook, paperback, and hardcover formats.

The memoir traces Faber's marathon journey back to August 5, 1984, when, as a recent college graduate, she watched Joan Benoit win the first Women's Olympic Marathon on television. According to the book, that moment planted the idea that she, too, could run a marathon, although the goal would take more than a decade to become reality. Faber completed her first marathon, the Portland Marathon, in 1996, finishing in just over four hours as her three young children cheered from the sidelines. In the years that followed, she discovered a group of runners pursuing a goal known in distance-running circles as "50 in 50," completing a marathon in every U.S. state, and set out to do the same.

The book describes how that pursuit was interrupted in October 2018, when a persistent hand tremor led Faber to a series of medical appointments and, ultimately, a Parkinson's disease diagnosis. According to the memoir, Faber was in her mid-fifties at the time, active and outwardly healthy, and did not fit her doctor's expectations of a typical Parkinson's patient. Rather than abandoning her goal, Faber writes that she chose to continue racing, eventually running in shirts that read "Fighting Parkinson's One Mile at a Time" and speaking openly with race directors, fellow runners, and strangers on the course about her diagnosis.

The book follows Faber through the remaining marathons of her 50-state pursuit, describing races affected by Parkinson's symptoms, including sudden episodes she and her running partners came to call "BOOM, SIT, RESET,". Along the way, the memoir also explores friendship, family support, humor, and the experiences that kept Faber moving toward her goal.

In its closing chapters, the memoir recounts Faber's return to the Adirondack Marathon in New York in 2024 for her fiftieth and final marathon. She partnered with the Parkinson's Foundation and had three main goals. First – to Fundraise, Second – to Raise awareness and Lastly – to Inspire others. Nearly thirty family members and friends, a group she and her supporters called "Team Peggy," helped her raise awareness as they traveled to support her as she completed the final race of her 50th-state journey.

Faberspent more than twenty-five years working toward the 50-state goal while raising three children and building a career in finance.

"Everyone deserves a world without Parkinson's," Faber writes in the book's closing pages.

The author describes Get Me to the Finish Line: One Woman's Race Against Parkinson's, Fighting to Complete 50 Marathons in 50 States as a memoir that is humorous, heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting. The book is intended for readers interested in endurance sports, come from behind heroes, and stories of grit and determination when faced with the unforeseen and unwanted.

The book is planned for release on mid-October, in ebook, paperback, and hardcover formats.

ABOUT PEGGY FABER

Peggy Faber is a former chief financial officer, mother of three, and longtime distance runner. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2018, she continued pursuing her goal of completing a marathon in all 50 U.S. states, eventually partnering with the Parkinson's Foundation to run her final marathon as a fundraiser. She is a Parkinson's advocate and speaks about maintaining an active, goal-driven life after diagnosis. Get Me to the Finish Line is her first book.

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