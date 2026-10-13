RUNDING Expands Integrated AAC Production Line Solutions For Global Building Material Manufacturers

MENAFN - GetNews)- Rundin, a manufacturer of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) equipment and production line solutions, is strengthening its customized AAC manufacturing systems for building material producers and investors worldwide.

Through its industrial equipment platform, Runding, the company provides AAC block and panel production equipment, complete production lines, and engineering solutions designed around different production capacities, raw material conditions, factory layouts, and automation requirements.

As demand grows for lightweight, energy-efficient, and sustainable building materials, AAC manufacturers are increasingly seeking integrated production systems rather than individual machines. Runding focuses on combining equipment manufacturing with process planning, helping customers develop coordinated AAC production workflows from raw material preparation to finished product handling.

“Our approach is based on understanding the complete manufacturing process, not simply supplying individual machines,” said a spokesperson for Runding.“AAC production performance depends on the interaction between raw materials, equipment configuration, process parameters, and factory layout.”

Integrated AAC Manufacturing Equipment

Runding provides equipment covering the main stages of AAC block and panel production, including:

Raw Material Preparation Equipment: Crushers, ball mills, conveyors, slurry mixers, and related systems for preparing sand, fly ash, lime, cement, and other AAC raw materials.

Batching and Pouring Systems: Automated weighing, mixing, and pouring equipment designed to support accurate material proportioning and stable slurry preparation.

Cutting and Processing Equipment: AAC cutting machines, tilting systems, and handling equipment for processing green cakes into blocks or panels with precise dimensions.

Autoclaving Systems: AAC autoclaves, steaming wagons, transfer equipment, and related systems for high-pressure steam curing and final product formation.

Finished Product Handling Equipment: Separators, conveyors, packaging systems, and material handling equipment for improving production efficiency and reducing manual operation.

By integrating these machines into complete production systems, Runding helps manufacturers create more stable and efficient AAC manufacturing processes.

Customized AAC Plant Solutions

Every AAC factory operates under different conditions. Raw material availability, required production capacity, product specifications, available land, and local infrastructure can significantly affect equipment selection and plant design.

Runding provides customized engineering solutions based on each customer's actual requirements, including:



AAC block and panel production capacity

Raw material characteristics and preparation methods

Factory layout and equipment arrangement

Cutting system configuration

Autoclave capacity planning

Material transportation solutions

Automation and control requirements Future production expansion considerations

Before equipment manufacturing begins, Runding evaluates the customer's production goals, factory conditions, and technical requirements to develop a suitable production-line configuration.

This process allows customers to build AAC plants that match their actual operating environment instead of relying on standard equipment combinations.

From Individual Machines to Turnkey AAC Production Lines

Modern AAC manufacturing requires coordination between multiple production stages. A production line with high-capacity individual machines may still face bottlenecks if material preparation, cutting, autoclaving, or handling systems are not properly balanced.

Runding therefore focuses on complete process integration, connecting different equipment sections into a coordinated production workflow.

A typical AAC production line may include raw material grinding, batching, mixing, pouring, pre-curing, cutting, grouping, autoclaving, separating, and packaging processes.

The company supports customers from initial project planning through equipment manufacturing, installation guidance, commissioning support, and technical assistance.

This turnkey approach enables manufacturers to evaluate the entire production process and establish more practical factory operations.

Supporting Global AAC Manufacturing Projects

Runding serves customers planning new AAC plants as well as manufacturers upgrading existing production facilities.

For new projects, the company provides assistance with production planning, equipment configuration, and factory layout design. For existing plants, Runding can support equipment upgrades, automation improvements, and production process optimization based on current operational challenges.

The company's AAC solutions are designed for applications including residential buildings, commercial construction projects, industrial facilities, and other developments requiring lightweight concrete materials.

By adapting equipment structures and production processes to different customer requirements, Runding aims to help manufacturers improve production consistency, reduce unnecessary manual handling, and achieve more efficient manufacturing operations.

Engineering Support from Design to Production

Beyond equipment manufacturing, Runding provides technical services throughout the AAC plant development process.

Its support includes:



Production process consultation

AAC plant layout planning

Equipment manufacturing

Installation and commissioning assistance

Automation system integration

Technical training and operation support After-sales service

For overseas projects, Runding works closely with customers to understand local production conditions, equipment requirements, and installation environments.

The company combines manufacturing capabilities with engineering experience to support customers from early planning stages through long-term equipment operation.

About Runding

Runding is a China-based manufacturer specializing in AAC equipment and integrated AAC production line solutions.

The company provides AAC block and panel production equipment, including raw material preparation systems, batching and pouring equipment, cutting machines, autoclaves, handling systems, and complete production lines.

Runding serves global building material manufacturers with customized AAC plant solutions covering engineering design, equipment manufacturing, production-line integration, installation support, and technical services.

CHANGZHOU RUNDING EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

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