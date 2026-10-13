Donetsk Region To Introduce Extended Curfew Starting November 1

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, announced the decision on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The decision was approved during a regular meeting of the regional Defense Council.

"We have agreed to expand the area covered by the extended curfew. Starting November 1, the curfew will run from 16:00 to 11:00 throughout the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Donetsk region, except for the Oleksandrivka and Cherkaska communities," Honcharenko said, citing Donetsk Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin.

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As previously reported, the area subject to the mandatory evacuation of children from certain parts of Kramatorsk has been expanded.