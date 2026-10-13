Donetsk Region To Introduce Extended Curfew Starting November 1
The decision was approved during a regular meeting of the regional Defense Council.
"We have agreed to expand the area covered by the extended curfew. Starting November 1, the curfew will run from 16:00 to 11:00 throughout the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Donetsk region, except for the Oleksandrivka and Cherkaska communities," Honcharenko said, citing Donetsk Regional Governor Vadym Filashkin.Read also: Russian drone attack on Lviv region during day damages homes, injures three
As previously reported, the area subject to the mandatory evacuation of children from certain parts of Kramatorsk has been expanded.
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