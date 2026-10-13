Pletenchuk: Russian Naval Drones Pose Threat To Black Sea Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, made the remarks during a televised broadcast, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In terms of the physical domain, yes, both aerial drones and naval drones could be involved. We have encountered the naval drones that we consider a genuine threat in our waters and have dealt with them accordingly by destroying them. One hundred percent of the naval drones used against Ukraine this year have been destroyed," he said.

Pletenchuk also commented on potential hybrid threats to Bulgaria, Romania, and other countries bordering the Black Sea. He said the readiness of other states to respond to such developments must be assessed in light of their respective areas of responsibility.

Crimea is 100% within the strike range of Ukrainian forces -- Pletenchuk

"The hybrid aspect lies solely in the information campaigns accompanying these operations, when they genuinely try to spin events in some way to their own advantage," the spokesperson explained.

He noted that he had not seen Russia publicly commenting on these attacks in general. However, while Russia's name was not mentioned in connection with an earlier incident, this time the Russian ambassador to a third country had been brought into the discussion.

According to Pletenchuk, the emergence of specific details in the information space indicates that it is becoming clearer who benefits from such actions and who may be carrying them out in the Black Sea.

"In fact, even open sources show that various aircraft are operating over the sea constantly, primarily those belonging to NATO member states," he said.

He explained that activity is difficult to conceal in a relatively small maritime area, but the use of small unmanned vehicles creates additional risks.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to attack civilian vessels in international waters. Similar incidents have not been recorded in the territorial waters of NATO member states, he said.

Pletenchuk recalled that most of Ukraine's grain corridor passed through the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey before reaching the Bosphorus Strait. Security along this route remains at a high level, and Russia is excluded from operating in these waters, he said.

At the same time, Russia continues to terrorize civilian shipping in international waters, according to the spokesperson. Such actions demonstrate, in his assessment, that Moscow is not committed to ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea and raise concerns about the possibility of similar attacks in other maritime regions.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 5, Romanian broadcaster Digi24 reported an incident involving a vessel carrying grain from Ukraine to Italy near Romania's coast in the Black Sea. Two crew members reportedly died, while another 11 were rescued.

On October 6, Bulgarian broadcaster Nova reported that drones had attacked two merchant vessels in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

According to Novinite, Bulgarian Prime Minister said two merchant ships had been hit by drones in separate incidents near Bulgaria. One sank east of the village of Krapets, while the other survived an attack east of the town of Byala.

Zhelyazkov also announced plans to hold talks with Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Photo: Dmytro Pletenchuk/Facebook