Director, Master of Business Administration Program (MBA); Co-Director, Better Consumption Lab, Deakin University

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Paul Harrison, PhD, teaches, researches, consults and writes in the fields of health, essential services, arts and culture, public policy, and economics through an examination of the psychology of emotional and rational behaviour, and the effect of marketing and advertising on consumer behaviour.

Paul is Director of Deakin Business School's MBA Program, and Co-Director of the Better Consumption Lab, which provides consumer and service insights to help address the world's consumption challenges, to transform consumption into something that is healthy, sustainable, and just.

He is or has been on a number of boards and committees, including the Consumer Policy Research Centre, a member of AHPRA's Rapid Regulatory Response Oversight Group, the Victorian Comprehensive Cancer Centre Alliance Statewide Consumer Led Research Group, the advisory board of auDA, past chair of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC), the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (retired), and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Paul collaborates with individuals and organisations who wish to understand human decision making, particularly in relation to consumer behaviour, and macro-marketing issues. He travels frequently, and works on research and consulting projects with universities and other organisations in Europe, Asia and the US, and speaks frequently on major media, such as TV, radio, and print, in relation to consumer behaviour, and the psychology of consumption. His work has been published in a range of peer reviewed journals.



–present Senior Lecturer, Deakin Graduate School of Business

2022–present Program director, Master of Business Administration (Deakin Business School 2023–present Director, Better Consumption Lab



2005 Deakin University, PhD (Consumer Behaviour) 1994 University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Arts



Marketing (1505)

Social Policy (160512)

Applied Ethics (2201)

Public Policy (160510) Philosophy (2203)

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