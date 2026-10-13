MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SuperBuzz Announces Update on Cease Trade Order, Suspension of Trading, Annual General Meeting and Changes to Its Board of Directors and Management

October 13, 2026 5:30 PM EDT | Source: SuperBuzz Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) (" SuperBuzz " or the " Company ") announces that on September 8, 2026, the Ontario Securities Commission (the " OSC ") issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the " CTO ") in respect of the securities of the Company as a result of the Company's failure to file its interim financial report, interim management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (the " Interim Filings ") by the prescribed deadline. As a result of the CTO, the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") suspended trading in the Company's securities, effective September 9, 2026.

The Company filed the Interim Filings on SEDAR+ on September 29, 2026, and the OSC revoked the CTO by order dated September 30, 2026. Trading in the Company's securities remains suspended by the Exchange. The Company will apply to the Exchange for reinstatement of trading, which can occur only once the Exchange has completed its reinstatement review. If the Company does not complete its reinstatement, and/or is unable to meet the Exchange's Tier 2 continued listing requirements, by December 9, 2026, the Exchange may transfer the Company's securities to NEX without further notice.

Annual general meeting

The annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company scheduled for July 8, 2026, was not held, and the Company did not hold the meeting on the revised date of September 22, 2026, that it subsequently proposed. The Company intends to hold its annual general meeting of shareholders on or before January 29, 2027. The Company will file the notice of meeting and record date on SEDAR+, and will mail its meeting materials, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company has not held an annual general meeting of shareholders since December 10, 2024, and is therefore not in compliance with Exchange Policy 3.2, section 4.1, or with the corresponding requirements of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and will remain out of compliance until the meeting is held.

Changes to the board of directors and management

Liran Brenner has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company, effective August 31, 2026.

The board of directors has appointed Yoel Yogev as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective August 31, 2026. Mr. Yogev continues to serve as Chairman of the board of directors.

Jeremy Levine, the Company's Chief Revenue Officer, will assume responsibility for managing the Company's day-to-day operations. The board of directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Levine as a director of the Company, subject to acceptance by the Exchange, and he will stand for election by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting. As an officer of the Company, Mr. Levine is not an independent director.

Nahum Segal has resigned as a director of the Company and as a member of its audit committee, effective September 29, 2026. The board of directors thanks Mr. Segal for his service.

The Company announced on May 4, 2026, that Noam Band would join the board of directors subject to Exchange acceptance and all necessary approvals. The Company will not proceed with the appointment of Mr. Band as a director. Mr. Band's appointment was not approved by the board of directors and was not completed. He is not a director of the Company and will not be joining the board.

As at the date of this news release, the board of directors consists of two directors: Yoel Yogev, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Tsafrir Peles, an independent director. The Company is therefore not in compliance with section 5.6 of Exchange Policy 3.1, which requires an issuer to have at least three directors, or with section 5.7 of Exchange Policy 3.1, which requires an issuer to have at least two independent directors. To address these deficiencies, the board of directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Levine as a director, as described above, and intends to appoint an additional independent director, in each case subject to acceptance by the Exchange. Upon completion of these appointments, the board of directors will consist of four directors, two of whom will be independent.

Audit committee

Following Mr. Segal's resignation, Tsafrir Peles is the sole member of the Company's audit committee. The Company is therefore not in compliance with section 21(b) of Exchange Policy 3.1, which requires an issuer to maintain an audit committee comprised of at least three directors, the majority of whom are not officers, employees or control persons of the issuer or any of its associates or affiliates. Upon the appointment of the additional independent director, the board of directors intends to reconstitute the audit committee with Mr. Peles (Chair), the new independent director and Mr. Yogev as its members, a majority of whom will not be officers, employees or control persons of the Company.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is an AI company specialising in marketing-technology solutions. Its SaaS platform uses natural-language processing and machine learning to automate content-creation, campaign-management and traffic-generation, helping marketers increase engagement and conversion with less manual effort. Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

For additional information, please contact:

Yoel Yogev, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Investor relations: ...

Telephone: +972544646646

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's application for reinstatement of trading and the timing of reinstatement; the anticipated date of its annual general meeting, the record date and the mailing of meeting materials; the appointment of Mr. Levine and an additional independent director; the acceptance by the Exchange of any director's appointment; the reconstitution of the audit committee; and the timing of the Company's return to compliance with applicable Exchange policies and corporate law requirements. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable, including assumptions regarding the timing and outcome of the Exchange's review, the Company's ability to hold its meeting on the anticipated timeline and to identify and appoint qualified directors, and its financial resources. Actual results may differ materially due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it, except as required by applicable securities laws.







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Source: SuperBuzz Inc.