New Crypto: Alphapepe Presale Crosses 12,500 Holders As Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $100,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto AlphaPepe has crossed 12,500 holders before its first public exchange chart, turning community growth into the clearest signal behind the presale. More than 100 new holders are joining daily, while the project has now raised over $2.98 million.









The milestone lands one day before AlphaPepe's fifth CEX partnership reveal on Wednesday, October 14. Four exchange partnerships are already been announced, and online communities are debating whether Binance could be the next major name linked to $ALPE. Bitcoin, meanwhile, is trading around $83,000 after another volatile session, keeping the $100,000 target firmly in retail focus.

AlphaPepe Crosses 12,500 Holders Before Exchange Trading

AlphaPepe has now crossed 12,500 holders while $ALPE remains in presale. That matters because the crowd is forming before public price discovery begins, rather than arriving after the first exchange rally has already happened.

More than 100 new holders are reportedly joining each day, giving the milestone momentum rather than making it a static number. The presale has also moved beyond $2.98 million raised, showing that the growing holder base is being matched by continued buying activity.

For retail searching for a new crypto, that is the simple attraction. Thousands of buyers are already positioned while the first public exchange chart is still ahead.

Wednesday's CEX Reveal Adds Fuel to the Holder Growth

The 12,500-holder milestone arrives at the same time as AlphaPepe's biggest near-term exchange catalyst. The fifth CEX partnership reveal lands Wednesday, October 14, following four exchange partnerships already announced.

That countdown has pushed Binance into the center of online discussion, with communities asking whether the world's largest crypto exchange could be next. The exchange identity is still waiting to be revealed, which is exactly what is keeping attention on Wednesday.

The timing gives existing holder growth more weight. AlphaPepe is not trying to build a community after listings begin. It already has more than 12,500 holders waiting before the next exchange name is even known.

AlphaSwap Gives the Crowd a Product to Use

The holder story is also backed by a product that is already accessible. AlphaSwap, AlphaPepe's AI DEX, is live in Early Access, and Auto-Trade registration is open while $ALPE remains pre-listing.

The ecosystem is being built by an ex-Shibarium developer, adding a stronger technical background than a typical meme presale selling only a future roadmap. That gives new holders a reason to look beyond the meme branding and exchange countdown.

$ALPE is currently priced at $0.03335, with a listing price from $0.08. The gap gives retail a clear pre-listing repricing story while AlphaPepe continues adding holders before the first public-market cycle.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $100,000

Bitcoin is trading around $83,000 after falling as low as roughly $81,000 on Tuesday, with a global technology selloff weighing on risk appetite. AI stocks have been under pressure, while oil above $100 and fresh inflation concerns are keeping traders cautious ahead of new U.S. CPI data.

For bulls, $100,000 is now a much easier target to visualize than the more extreme forecasts seen earlier in the cycle. From around $83,000, Bitcoin needs roughly another 20% move to reach six figures, and Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer recently pointed to $100,000 as the next major target if BTC holds the $80,000 area and clears resistance around $86,000.

That makes the next breakout important. Bitcoin already has the institutions, ETFs and mature public market behind it. AlphaPepe sits much earlier, with 12,500 holders building before its first exchange chart and another CEX reveal arriving Wednesday.

AlphaPepe Turns 12,500 Holders Into a Pre-Listing Signal

AlphaPepe crossing 12,500 holders is more than another dashboard milestone. It shows that a sizable crowd has formed before $ALPE reaches open-market trading, while more than 100 buyers continue joining each day.

Now that crowd is heading into Wednesday's fifth CEX reveal with four partnerships already announced and Binance dominating the online conversation. AlphaSwap is already live in Early Access, and the project's ex-Shibarium developer gives the product story more weight behind the momentum.

Bitcoin traders are watching whether BTC can break from the low-$80,000s toward $100,000. AlphaPepe buyers are watching a different kind of setup: 12,500 holders are already onboard before the first public chart even starts.

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction?

Bitcoin price prediction eyes $100,000 if BTC holds the 80,000area, clearsresistancearoundthemid − 80,000s and broader risk appetite improves.

How many AlphaPepe holders are there?

AlphaPepe has crossed 12,500 holders, with more than 100 new holders reportedly joining each day while $ALPE remains in presale.

When is AlphaPepe's fifth CEX reveal?

AlphaPepe's fifth CEX partnership reveal is set for Wednesday, October 14. Four CEX partnerships are already announced, while online communities are discussing whether Binance could be next.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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