'May Maa Kushmanda's Grace Infuse Health, Happiness, Prosperity': CM Yogi On Navratri Day-4

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday extended greetings to devotees on the fourth day of Shardiya Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Kushmanda and wishing health, happiness, prosperity and well-being for all.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended greetings to devotees.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi offered prayers to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga, and sought her blessings for devotees.

“Repeated salutations at the feet of Maa Bhagavati's fourth form, Maa Kushmanda. May Mother's grace infuse health, happiness, prosperity, energy, and positivity into the lives of all devotees-this is the prayer. Jai Ma Kushmanda,” he posted (in Hindi).

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended his greetings on the occasion, highlighting the significance of worshipping Maa Kushmanda on the fourth day of Navratri.

In his post on X, Gadkari said,“On the fourth day of Navratri, today is the festival of worship and devotion to Maa Kushmanda, who grants freedom from diseases and sorrows. I bow to her a million times. May Maa Kushmanda bestow upon all longevity, fame, strength, and good health.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also offered prayers to the Goddess, describing Maa Kushmanda as the primordial creative force of the universe and emphasising her significance in sustaining life, energy and consciousness.

In her message on X, she wrote,“On the sacred fourth day of Navratri, humble salutations at the lotus feet of the primordial creative force of the universe, the Divine Maa Kushmanda. With whose gentle smile the cosmos was created, by whose divine radiance the entire animate and inanimate world is illuminated, She, Maa Kushmanda, is the foundation of life, energy, and consciousness in all creation. May the grace of the Maa of the Universe bring auspiciousness everywhere, and welfare to all.”

Shardiya Navratri Day 4 falls on Wednesday. On this day, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda, the fourth manifestation of Goddess Durga, who is associated with creative energy, warmth and new beginnings.

According to Hindu tradition, Maa Kushmanda created the universe with her divine smile, bringing light and energy to the cosmos. Her worship is considered significant during Navratri, with devotees seeking blessings for good health, prosperity, strength and happiness.

On the occasion, devotees across the country perform special pujas, chant devotional mantras and offer prayers to the Goddess.

The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day holds religious significance, with devotees offering prayers and observing various rituals to seek the blessings of the divine feminine power.

The festival will culminate in Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.