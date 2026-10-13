SEON Partners With Yuno To Expand Global Fraud Prevention And Identity Verification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas and SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEON, the AI Command Center for Fraud Prevention and AML Compliance, today announced a global partnership with Yuno, the AI-native intelligence system of global payments and financial services, powering the financial infrastructure of enterprise merchants, banks and wallets.

The partnership gives Yuno customers direct access to SEON's fraud prevention and identity verification capabilities through the same infrastructure they use to manage payments globally. Yuno connects businesses to more than 1,000 payment methods across 190 countries through a single integration, while its vendor-agnostic model allows customers to choose the fraud and risk providers that best fit their needs.

Global payments infrastructure can scale quickly through orchestration, but fraud prevention often remains fragmented across markets and providers. For merchants expanding internationally, that creates gaps as fraud patterns change by geography, payment method and customer behavior. SEON's platform evaluates risk throughout the full customer journey using 1,100+ real-time data signals spanning digital footprint, device intelligence and behavioral data across ongoing account activity.

“Merchants scaling internationally face fraud patterns that vary by market, payment method and customer behavior,” said Troy Nyi Nyi, SVP and GM, APAC, SEON.“Partnering with Yuno gives the businesses on their platform access to fraud prevention and identity verification that works across all of those dimensions without building a separate integration.”

“As businesses expand globally and want to improve their capabilities, their fraud and risk infrastructure needs to scale just as quickly as their payments infrastructure,” said Mauricio Schwartzmann, Chief Financial Services Officer, Yuno.“Our partnership with SEON gives customers a powerful option for managing fraud and identity verification across markets, all this enabled quickly through the same infrastructure they already use to manage their payments.”

About SEON

SEON is the AI command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance, helping thousands of companies worldwide stop fraud, reduce risk and protect revenue. Powered by 1,100+ real-time, first-party data signals, SEON enriches customer profiles, flags suspicious behaviour and streamlines compliance workflows. SEON's AI detects hidden fraud networks, builds rules, visualizes data and drafts regulatory reports. Teams can also connect their own AI tools directly to SEON's risk data through a secure integration. With integrated fraud and AML capabilities, SEON operates globally from Austin, London, Budapest and Singapore. Learn more at seon.io.

About Yuno

Yuno is the AI-native intelligence system of global payments and financial services, powering the financial infrastructure of enterprise merchants, banks, and wallets. Through one API, Yuno connects them to payins, payouts, fraud prevention, KYC/KYB, and stablecoins at global scale, so they can operate everywhere through a single integration.

Agnostic by design, Yuno offers connectivity to 1,000+ payment methods and 460+ integrations in 190+ countries, optimizing acceptance rates, reducing costs, and strengthening security through specialized AI agents that learn from every transaction on the network. Global brands run their payments on Yuno, including McDonald's, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, inDrive, and Rappi. Banks, acquirers, PSPs, and wallets use Yuno to modernize their infrastructure without replacing core systems, and to prepare for the next generation of commerce, including agentic payments.

Learn more at

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SEON

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Yuno

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