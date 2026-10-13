DOCOMO And Abside Networks Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On HAPS

- Joint Study on AI-Driven HAPS Communications Technologies -

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NTT DOCOMO, INC. and Abside Networks, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on October 13, 2026, toward the development of future communications infrastructure utilizing high-altitude platform stations (HAPS*1) and realizing of next-generation networks leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). Going forward, the two companies will conduct joint studies toward future collaboration in areas including wide-area, high-capacity and massive-connectivity communications using HAPS, network control and data utilization.BackgroundDOCOMO has been conducting studies and demonstrations toward the realization of wide-area communications services utilizing HAPS. To deliver high-quality communications services via HAPS, it is important to develop radio access networks (RANs) and communications equipment suited to the stratospheric environment. As conditions in the stratosphere differ from those on the ground, communications equipment and network design must be adapted accordingly, requiring specialized knowledge and experience.Abside has many years of experience in stratospheric communications. Through Project Loon*2, Abside developed knowledge and experience in stratospheric communications and has been engaged in the development of HAPS communications equipment and RAN technologies. Abside is also developing non-terrestrial network (Non-Terrestrial Network, NTN) technologies and AI-based network control technologies.As a result, the two companies confirmed that their respective visions and technologies may be complementary and signed the MOU to jointly explore potential future collaboration toward networks that integrate the ground, stratosphere and space.ScopeUnder the Initiative, the two companies will jointly study technical collaboration for the future use of HAPS. The principal areas of study are as follows:-System architectures for wide-area, high-capacity and massive-connectivity communications using HAPS-Application of AI to demand forecasting and the control of beams, capacity, spectrum and interference in stratospheric RANs-Collection and utilization of data relating to communications quality, network operations and sensing in the stratosphere-Future integration with external applications and service platformsFuture OutlookDOCOMO is independently studying a future network vision based on a three-dimensional communications infrastructure that integrates AI with NTN initiatives, including HAPS. The vision aims to address growing communications demand accompanying the expanding use of AI by realizing wide-area, high-capacity communications and advanced network control using NTNs, including the stratosphere, in addition to terrestrial networks. Its realization will require RAN and network orchestration technologies capable of integrated control across terrestrial networks (Terrestrial Network, TN) and NTNs.Abside is developing radio equipment for TN and NTN RANs that uses a large number of antenna elements (Very Large Array) to enable high-spatial-resolution and precise beam control Abside is also developing an AI-driven software platform that provides integrated control of networks across the ground, stratosphere and space.Going forward, the two companies will bring together their respective expertise and technologies and pursue joint studies toward the realization of next-generation communications infrastructure utilizing HAPS and AI.*1. Unmanned aerial platforms that operate in the stratosphere at an altitude of approximately 20 kilometers. By equipping the platforms with wireless communications equipment, HAPS is being studied as a means of providing coverage in areas that have traditionally been difficult to serve, including airspace and maritime regions, as well as underserved locations such as sparsely populated and mountainous regions where conventional coverage has not been economically viable.*2. A stratospheric communications project led by Google that sought to provide communications services using high-altitude balloons. For more information, please visit:*3. AI 3D Networks, AI3DNTM, is a vision central to 6G deployments of a single AI-driven network spanning terrestrial, stratospheric and space-based layers, built on the high-spatial-resolution foundation of Abside's AI3DRTM RAN product lines. For more information, please visit:This release is part of“NTT C89,” a space-business brand promoted by NTT Group companies. "NTT C89" is a trademark of NTT, Inc, and is an abbreviation of“NTT CONSTELLATION 89 PROJECT.” The initiative aims to contribute to the expansion of space-related businesses and the overall development of the space industry through the delivery of solutions to society. For more information, please visit:About Abside NetworksAbside Networks is a telecommunications equipment manufacturer headquartered in Massachusetts, United States. In addition to wireless equipment for mobile network operators, the company develops private wireless systems for enterprises, government agencies and defense applications. Abside offers AI3DRTM, its AI Ready RAN and Radio product lines for terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, providing the high-spatial-resolution foundation required by AI 3D Networks (AI3DN*3), a vision central to 6G deployments.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 93 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Under the slogan "Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness," DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society.For further information, please contact:NTT DOCOMOBrand Communication Department, Public Relations OfficeMr. Tomita, Mr. NaritaEmail:...Phone: +81-3-5156-1366

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DOCOMO and Abside Networks Sign Memorandum of Understanding on HAPS News Provided By Abside Networks, Inc. October 14, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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