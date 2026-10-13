Competitive Landscape Of The Plasma Fractionation Market Examined Among Top Global Companies

Plasma Fractionation Market Report

Plasma Fractionation Market Trends

Plasma Fractionation Market Demand

The Business Research Company's Plasma Fractionation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The plasma fractionation market is becoming a major focus within the pharmaceutical sector, driven by rising healthcare needs and technological advancements. This analysis explores the market's current scale, growth drivers, key players, and emerging opportunities shaping its future landscape.

Market Overview of the Plasma Fractionation Market in 2030

By 2030, the plasma fractionation market is projected to surpass $56 billion. It forms a significant portion-about 88%-of the broader Plasma Protein Therapeutics market, which is expected to be valued near $63 billion by the same year. Within the wider Pharmaceuticals industry anticipated to reach $2,496 billion in 2030, plasma fractionation will account for close to 2% of the total market value, underscoring its important role.

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What is Propelling Growth in the Plasma Fractionation Market

One primary factor fueling this market's expansion is the increasing incidence of immune disorders and rare diseases. Conditions such as immunodeficiency, autoimmune and neurological disorders, hemophilia, and hereditary angioedema demand ongoing treatment with plasma-derived products like immunoglobulins and coagulation factors. Enhanced diagnostic capabilities and greater awareness allow more patients to access these therapies, contributing approximately 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Another significant driver is the broader clinical adoption of plasma-derived therapies across various medical fields. As evidence mounts supporting their effectiveness in immunology, hematology, neurology, and critical care, and as chronic illnesses and aging populations grow, the use of plasma proteins is expanding steadily. This trend is expected to add around 2.1% to yearly market growth.

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Improvements in Infrastructure Supporting Plasma Collection and Manufacturing

The market is also benefiting from expanded plasma collection networks and upgraded manufacturing capabilities. New donation centers, state-of-the-art fractionation facilities, enhanced purification methods, and improved cold-chain logistics are addressing supply shortages. These advancements enable manufacturers to increase production volume and extend global access to critical therapies, contributing about 2.0% annually to market growth.

Key Market Segment Within Plasma Fractionation by Product

Looking at product categories, immunoglobulins stand out as the dominant segment. They are forecasted to represent 46% of the market, equating to $26 billion by 2030. This segment's strength is driven by their growing use in treating autoimmune and neurological diseases, physician preference for broadly effective treatments, expanding approved indications, and availability of convenient subcutaneous formulations that improve patient compliance.

Additional Segment Classifications in the Plasma Fractionation Market

Beyond product type, the market segments into various applications, including immunology, hematology, neurology, critical care, hemato-oncology, and rheumatology. End users of plasma-derived therapies cover hospitals and clinics, clinical research labs, and academic institutions, reflecting a broad healthcare ecosystem.

Regional Breakdown and Market Expansion Trends

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market for plasma fractionation by 2030, valued at $23 billion, up from $15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 9%. This growth is attributed to heightened demand for plasma therapies targeting rare and chronic conditions, increased plasma collection via expanded donor networks, substantial investments in bioprocessing technology, and stringent regulatory frameworks ensuring product quality and safety.

Dominance of the USA in the Global Plasma Fractionation Market

Within North America, the USA is projected to lead the market with a valuation of $22 billion in 2030, an increase from $14 billion in 2025, growing at a 9% CAGR. This growth is supported by rising cases of immune deficiency and bleeding disorders requiring plasma-based treatments, ongoing research and development of new therapies, elevated healthcare spending on specialty biologics, and expanded manufacturing capabilities serving both domestic and international markets.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players in Plasma Fractionation

The plasma fractionation sector is shaped by top global biopharmaceutical companies and specialized plasma therapy producers. These organizations invest heavily in advanced fractionation technologies, extensive collection systems, improved purification methods, and innovation in formulations to enhance safety, supply security, and therapeutic efficacy. Understanding this competitive environment is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on growth, foster innovation, and build partnerships within the evolving plasma therapeutics field.

Market Leadership and Company Performance in 2025

CSL Limited leads global sales in the plasma fractionation market with an 11% share as of 2025. Its division, CSL Behring, is a key player supplying plasma-derived therapies such as immunoglobulins, albumin, and coagulation factor concentrates, addressing immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, neurological conditions, and other critical medical needs.

Market Concentration and Barriers to Entry

The plasma fractionation market shows moderate fragmentation, with the top 10 companies holding 28% of total revenue in 2025. Significant barriers to entry exist, including stringent collection and processing regulations, complex purification processes, and rigorous safety standards. Leading firms maintain their position through diversified therapy portfolios, broad collection and manufacturing networks, global distribution channels, and continuous innovation in production and quality control. As demand for immunoglobulins, albumin, coagulation factors, and related therapies rises, strategic collaborations, capacity expansion, and new product development are expected to reinforce these companies' market shares.

Top Market Players by Revenue Share in 2025

The key companies and their market shares include CSL Limited (11%), Grifols S. A (8%), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (5%), Octapharma AG (3%), followed by others such as Kedrion S. P. A., China National Biotec Group, LFB Biomedicaments S. A. S, GC Biopharma Corp., Kamada Ltd., and ADMA Biologics Inc., each holding smaller shares.

Innovations Transforming Plasma Fractionation Market Dynamics

Recent advancements in intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) therapies are reshaping the plasma fractionation space by expanding treatment possibilities and enhancing access to care for immunodeficiency patients. For example, Grifols S.A. introduced Yimmugo in the US in October 2025-a novel, sugar-free, ready-to-use IVIg product developed by its Biotest AG subsidiary. This therapy leverages advanced plasma processing to improve patient outcomes and accessibility, strengthening the company's product portfolio.

Future Growth Potential Within the Plasma Fractionation Market to 2030

The most promising opportunities lie in immunoglobulins, albumin, coagulation factors, and protease inhibitors, which together are expected to add over $21 billion in value by 2030. Immunoglobulins alone should grow by $10 billion, albumin by $5 billion, coagulation factors by $4 billion, and protease inhibitors by $2 billion between 2025 and 2030. This growth will be fueled by new therapeutic indications, investments in improved fractionation and purification technologies, personalized treatment approaches for rare diseases, and enhanced plasma processing to increase availability and effectiveness.

Strategies Market Players Are Employing to Stay Competitive

Leading companies are focusing on refining fractionation technologies for better quality and efficacy, optimizing processes to increase efficiency and accelerate product development, expanding plasma donation infrastructure to secure supply, and integrating cutting-edge technologies to enhance automation and traceability throughout the production chain.

Major Competitors Operating in the Plasma Fractionation Industry

Some of the dominant companies operating in this market include CSL Limited, Grifols S. A, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Octapharma AG, Kedrion S. P. A., China National Biotec Group, LFB Biomedicaments S. A. S, GC Biopharma Corp., Kamada Ltd., ADMA Biologics Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Hualan Bioengineering Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck KGaA, BioPharma Plasma LLC, PlasmaGen BioSciences Pvt. Ltd., Virchow Laboratories Ltd., Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Aegros Biopharma Pty Ltd, and Promea Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Overview of the Plasma Fractionation Market Ecosystem

The market ecosystem consists of raw material suppliers such as Kedrion S.p.A., Grifols S.A., CSL Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Octapharma AG, Biotest AG, LFB S.A., and others, who provide essential plasma inputs. Wholesalers and distributors including McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, and Henry Schein, Inc., facilitate distribution. The end users encompass major healthcare institutions like Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, University of California San Francisco Health, Mount Sinai Health System, Kaiser Permanente, HCA Healthcare, Ascension Health, Providence Health & Services, Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita Inc., National Health Service England, and numerous international hospitals and healthcare networks.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Competitive Landscape of the Plasma Fractionation Market Examined Among Top Global Companies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 14, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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