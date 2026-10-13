US Lawmakers Push Plan To Counter China On Minerals

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 14 (IANS) A bipartisan group of American lawmakers is pressing for a coordinated national strategy to secure critical minerals, warning that China's dominance of global supply chains poses risks to US national security, technological competitiveness and economic stability.

Senator Jacky Rosen renewed the push on Tuesday, highlighting legislation that would establish a National Critical Minerals Council to coordinate federal efforts, strengthen domestic production and develop reliable international supply chains.

The proposed National Critical Minerals Council Act has the backing of Republican and Democratic lawmakers, including Senators John Hickenlooper, Thom Tillis, Tim Sheehy and Kevin Cramer, alongside Rosen.

The legislation, introduced in Congress earlier this month, seeks to bring together federal agencies currently working separately on critical minerals policy.

"As the world races to acquire and leverage the critical minerals that power the modern economy, the United States needs an efficient and effective plan to secure these important resources," Rosen said.

"I am proud to help introduce this bipartisan bill to ensure the United States has the infrastructure it needs to secure critical minerals and remain at the forefront of modern development," she added.

The initiative comes amid growing concern in Washington over China's commanding position in the processing and refining of minerals essential for advanced technologies, electric vehicles, smartphones, artificial intelligence systems and military equipment.

According to the lawmakers, China processes or refines approximately 70 per cent of the world's critical minerals, while the United States depends entirely on imports for 16 critical minerals.

The proposed council would be jointly led by the Secretary of the Interior, the National Security Adviser and the Director of the National Economic Council.

It would also have a Chief Minerals Adviser responsible for overseeing operations and coordinating with government agencies, universities, industry representatives, national laboratories and other stakeholders.

The council would develop a national strategy to reduce dependence on foreign adversaries, coordinate research and investment, monitor foreign investments in mineral projects and promote workforce development.

Significantly, the legislation calls for cooperation with allied nations and private companies to establish secure international mineral supply chains.

"China doesn't need to fire a shot. It just needs to stop a shipment," Hickenlooper said in announcing the legislation.

"We need a national strategy on critical minerals now. Otherwise, Beijing decides who gets the supply - and who doesn't," he added.

Republican Senator Tillis said the United States could no longer afford a fragmented approach to securing strategically important resources.

"The United States can no longer afford to take a piecemeal approach to address our critical minerals needs," he said.

Senator Cramer said the proposed council would bring federal investment, research and development efforts under a single national strategy.

The legislation could have implications for countries such as India, which are seeking to diversify mineral supply chains and expand cooperation in advanced manufacturing, energy technologies and defence production.

However, the legislation does not specifically identify India as a beneficiary or announce any new bilateral agreement.

The proposed council would operate within the Executive Office of the President. Its establishment would require congressional approval, and the legislation has not become law.

Critical minerals have emerged as a major strategic concern because they are essential inputs for semiconductors, batteries, aerospace systems and other advanced industrial applications.

The United States has pursued domestic production and international partnerships to reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities. India and the US have also identified critical minerals as an area of strategic cooperation, reflecting their shared interest in diversifying sources of essential industrial materials.