Maharashtra: Blaze Engulfs Imperial Heights In Nalasopara, 15 Rescued

Nalasopara (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on the eighth to tenth floors of the Imperial Heights building in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, prompting a rescue operation by fire brigade personnel. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

Rescue Operation Launched

According to the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Prithviraj BP, the fire was reported around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. He told reporters that following the blaze, the fire department, police department and administrative staff and officials soon engaged in a rescue operation.

"A fire broke out at the Imperial Heights building within the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation limits. Subsequently, our fire department, police department, and administrative staff and officials engaged in rescue operations, he said.

15 Rescued, One Feared Dead

He said that 15 people were rescued during the operation, while several others managed to evacuate the building on their own. The commissioner said that a woman aged over 60 is feared dead, adding that further details would be shared as they became available.

"Fifteen people were rescued, and many others managed to come down on their own. An investigation is pending, but there are reports of a casualty-a woman over the age of 60; we will share further details as we receive them, said Prithviraj BP.

Investigation to Determine Cause

A detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire, he said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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