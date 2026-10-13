OPPOLIA To Showcase Integrated Home Furnishing Solutions At The 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPPOLIA Home, a subsidiary of OPPEIN Home Group Inc., will showcase its latest integrated kitchen design and whole-home customization solutions at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), from October 23 to 27, 2026. The exhibition will highlight the brand's contemporary design approach, coordinated home furnishing products, and capabilities in customized interior solutions for international markets.

Date: October 23rd to 27th, 2026

Booth: D31–36, E12–16 | Hall 13.2

At the exhibition, OPPOLIA will present a modern integrated kitchen featuring a contrasting black-and-white palette inspired by piano keys. Slim Shaker-style frames add a refined design detail, combining contemporary aesthetics with everyday functionality.

Beyond kitchen cabinetry, OPPOLIA offers a portfolio of customized home furnishing products, including modular cabinetry, bespoke furniture, interior doors, and windows. Its integrated product range supports coordinated interior solutions for residential customers, distributors, builders, architects, and project buyers.

OPPOLIA has been working with an Italian design studio for decades to enhance product development and respond to evolving interior design preferences. Its manufacturing operations incorporate automated production equipment, including machinery from HOMAG, supporting customized cabinetry production. The company also works with established hardware suppliers, including Hettich and Blum, with configurations varying by product and project.

With more than 2,700 showrooms worldwide, OPPOLIA continues to expand its international presence. Its dealership programme support includes business development, showroom planning and solution design, to help partners develop their local markets. International buyers, distributors, and project professionals are invited to visit OPPOLIA at Hall 13.2, Booths D31–36 and E12–16, to explore its products and discuss potential cooperation.

For meeting arrangements and business inquiries, visit:

Media Contact

Joey, OPPOLIA HOME

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+862036735161

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at