Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market Overview

Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market Size

Oil And Gas Infrastructure Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Global Oil and Gas Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The oil and gas infrastructure sector plays a vital role in supporting the broader energy industry, serving as the backbone for exploration, production, transportation, and processing activities. As global energy demand evolves, this market is set for remarkable expansion, driven by technological advancements, strategic investments, and shifting resource developments. Below, we examine the market size, key growth drivers, leading players, and emerging trends shaping this important industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Oil and Gas Infrastructure Market

The oil and gas infrastructure market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of $1,184 billion by 2030. This segment forms a significant portion, roughly 19%, of the parent Oil & Gas Upstream Activities market, which is expected to reach about $6,369 billion in the same year. Within the entire Oil and Gas industry, forecasted at $10,725 billion by 2030, infrastructure accounts for nearly 11% of the total market value, underscoring its critical position in the energy value chain.

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Steady Annual Growth Rate Expected Until 2030

The market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% through 2030. This steady pace reflects ongoing demand for enhanced infrastructure to support expanding upstream and midstream operations and meet global energy requirements.

North America Leading the Oil and Gas Infrastructure Market by Region

Among global regions, North America is projected to hold the largest share of the oil and gas infrastructure market in 2030, with an estimated market value of $341 billion. This represents growth from $227 billion in 2025, maintaining a CAGR of 8%. The region's robust expansion is fueled by investments in upstream and midstream asset expansions, increased output from unconventional reserves, and modernization efforts aimed at improving the reliability of aging energy infrastructure. Additionally, capital expenditures on integrated transport and processing facilities contribute substantially to this growth.

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The United States as the Dominant National Market

On the country level, the USA will remain the largest player in the oil and gas infrastructure market by 2030, reaching roughly $290 billion compared to $189 billion in 2025. With a 9% CAGR, this surge is supported by new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity, targeted investments in strategic energy projects, growing demand for resilient hydrocarbon transport networks, and continuous expansion of processing and storage infrastructure catering to domestic and international markets.

Primary Market Segment: Pipelines Leading the Way

The oil and gas infrastructure market is divided into several categories, including surface and lease equipment, gathering and processing facilities, pipelines for oil, gas and natural gas liquids (NGL), storage, refining, and transport/export terminals. Among these, oil, gas, and NGL pipelines are expected to be the largest segment by 2030, accounting for 29% of the market or approximately $347 billion. Growth in this segment is driven by new long-distance transmission corridors, replacement of outdated pipelines with advanced high-performance systems, enhanced pipeline integrity monitoring, and expanding interregional connections that strengthen supply security.

Detailed Segmentation of the Oil and Gas Infrastructure Market

The market is further segmented by operation into transmission and distribution, reflecting different stages of the transportation network. Deployment-wise, the market breaks down into onshore and offshore infrastructure, each catering to specific geographic and operational requirements.

Key Factors Propelling Oil and Gas Infrastructure Growth

A trio of major drivers is fueling rapid expansion in the global oil and gas infrastructure market through 2030. First, heightened investments in natural gas and LNG infrastructure are helping meet rising energy demands while enhancing supply security. Second, the expansion and modernization of pipeline networks and refining facilities are improving efficiency and reliability. Finally, increased development of unconventional oil and gas sources is necessitating new infrastructure to support production and processing.

Increasing Investments in Natural Gas and LNG Facilities

Governments and energy companies are focusing on constructing LNG liquefaction plants, regasification terminals, gas processing units, storage hubs, compressor stations, and transmission pipelines. These efforts aim to bolster energy security and satisfy growing global gas demand. LNG's expanding role in international trade and gas's function as a transition fuel underpin sustained funding, contributing an estimated 2.6% annual growth to the market.

Growth Driven by Pipeline Network Expansion and Refinery Modernization

Upgrading aging pipelines, adding transport capacity for crude oil and gas, and modernizing refineries with automation, digital monitoring, and emission control technologies are enhancing supply reliability and operational efficiency. This factor is expected to add around 2.4% annual growth, boosting demand for engineering, construction, and maintenance services in the infrastructure sector.

Infrastructure Needs from Unconventional Oil and Gas Development

Rising production from shale gas, shale oil, tight oil, and coal bed methane requires new gathering systems, processing plants, storage, compressor stations, and export terminals. Advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing are accelerating the build-out of upstream and midstream infrastructure. This area accounts for roughly 2.2% of the annual market growth.

Outstanding Growth Opportunities Within Oil and Gas Infrastructure

Segments such as oil, gas, and NGL pipelines; gathering and processing; surface and lease equipment; refining and transport; storage; and export terminals collectively present the most substantial growth potential. Together, these sectors are expected to add over $386 billion in value by 2030. Notably, oil, gas and NGL pipelines alone are projected to grow by $116 billion, while gathering and processing will increase by $66 billion. Innovations like digital asset management, pipeline monitoring, integrated LNG and midstream investments, automation, predictive maintenance, and expanding export capacities will drive these gains.

Competitive Landscape and Leading Players in the Oil and Gas Infrastructure Market

The oil and gas infrastructure market features a mix of global energy infrastructure companies and specialized oilfield service providers. These firms invest heavily in advanced pipeline technologies, digital monitoring systems, automation, and improved safety and maintenance practices to maintain efficiency and reliability. Their competitive edge relies on asset integrity, regulatory compliance, and digital integration, enabling them to capitalize on emerging growth, technological advances, and partnership opportunities.

Market Share Leadership Based on 2025 Revenues

In 2025, Shell PLC led the market with a 3% share of global sales. Its integrated gas and upstream division offers critical infrastructure services including production facilities, pipeline networks, storage systems, and operational technologies that support exploration, production, transportation, and distribution worldwide.

Market Fragmentation and Role of Top Companies

The oil and gas infrastructure market is relatively fragmented, with the top 10 companies holding 16% of total market revenue in 2025. Substantial technical and regulatory challenges arise from stringent safety standards, environmental rules, complex engineering demands, and the necessity for durable and efficient assets. Leading companies secure their positions through diversified infrastructure portfolios, established partnerships, broad service networks, and continuous innovation. As demand grows for dependable infrastructure, digital oversight, efficient asset management, and sustainable operations, alliances, technology upgrades, and geographic expansion are expected to reinforce their market standing.

Major Industry Participants and Their Market Presence

Key firms in this market include Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Ltd., Bechtel Corporation, WorleyParsons Limited, Baker Hughes Company, Fluor Corporation, McDermott International Ltd., Subsea 7 S.A., KBR Inc., Aker Solutions ASA, Petrofac Limited, Kinder Morgan Inc., Energy Transfer LP, ConocoPhillips Company, Hatch Ltd., Royal Vopak NV, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, British Petroleum PLC, Marathon Oil Corporation, JGC Holdings Corporation, Centrica PLC, NGL Energy Partners LP, The Shaw Group Inc., and Saipem S.p.A.

Innovations and Strategic Projects Highlighting Market Evolution

Significant energy infrastructure initiatives are reshaping the sector by boosting refining capacity, enhancing fuel security, and supporting domestic energy resilience. For example, in July 2026, the Australian federal and Western Australian governments initiated a pre-feasibility study for the Karratha grassroots refinery project. This venture seeks to expand local refining capabilities, secure diesel supplies, promote manufacturing, and reduce dependence on imported fuels.

Strategies Driving Competitive Advantage in Oil and Gas Infrastructure

Companies are advancing infrastructure technologies to boost reliability and safety, leveraging innovative solutions for cost efficiency, expanding oil and gas facilities to strengthen production and distribution, and integrating digital tools to improve monitoring and maintenance practices.

Supply Chain and End User Overview in the Oil and Gas Infrastructure Market

The value chain includes raw material suppliers such as ArcelorMittal S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, POSCO Holdings Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, Tenaris S.A., Vallourec S.A., SABIC, LyondellBasell, Dow Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., DuPont, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, Saint-Gobain, Parker Hannifin, Emerson Electric, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, and Eaton plc.

Wholesalers and distributors include Ferguson Enterprises, W.W. Grainger, Fastenal, MSC Industrial, Motion Industries, Applied Industrial Technologies, Rexel, Sonepar, WESCO, Graybar Electric, HD Supply, White Cap Construction Supply, RS Group, Industrial Distribution Group, Wolseley, ERIKS, DXP Enterprises, Kaman Corporation, DistributionNOW, MRC Global, Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group, Allied Electronics & Automation, BDI-Bearing Distributors, and Blackwoods Pty Ltd.

End users encompass major industry operators like Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco), Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips, Eni, Equinor, Petrobras, CNPC, PetroChina, Sinopec, QatarEnergy, ADNOC, Kuwait Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Petronas, Lukoil, Gazprom, Rosneft, Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum, among others.

In summary, the oil and gas infrastructure market is poised for significant expansion driven by substantial investments, modernization projects, and innovation across the value chain. Its growth underpins the broader energy industry's ability to meet future demand securely and efficiently.

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