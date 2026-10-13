Outdoor Heating Market Overview

Outdoor Heating Market Size

Outdoor Heating Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Outdoor Heating Market Revenue Expected to Exceed $5.54 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The outdoor heating sector is evolving rapidly, driven by advancements in technology and a growing demand for comfortable outdoor environments. Manufacturers and specialized providers are focusing on innovative heating solutions that blend energy efficiency, smart features, and durability to cater to homes, businesses, and hospitality venues. This overview explores the market's current state, key players, innovation highlights, and emerging growth opportunities.

Outdoor Heating Market Size and Future Outlook

The outdoor heating market is poised for significant expansion, expected to surpass $6 billion by 2030. This segment is part of the broader Other Major Household Appliance market, projected to reach about $248 billion by the same year, with outdoor heating accounting for roughly 2% of that total. Within the vast Electrical And Electronics industry, which is anticipated to hit around $5.579 trillion by 2030, outdoor heating will represent close to 0.1%. The market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6% through 2030, reflecting steady and healthy development.

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Key Influences Driving Growth in the Outdoor Heating Market

One major force behind the market's growth is the increasing demand from the catering and hospitality sectors. Restaurants, cafés, hotels, resorts, pubs, and event venues are investing in outdoor heating systems to maximize patio, terrace, rooftop, and open-air dining use throughout the year. This not only enhances guest comfort but also extends operational seasons, allowing venues to generate more revenue by leveraging outdoor seating options. This trend is expected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Another important driver is the rising popularity of outdoor entertainment and recreational activities. Homeowners hosting barbecues, rooftop gatherings, camping trips, and backyard leisure time are turning to outdoor heaters to maintain comfort during cooler periods. Similarly, commercial entertainment and recreation spaces are using these products to improve visitor experience and maximize space utilization. This factor is estimated to add roughly 2.1% annual growth to the outdoor heating market.

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Leading Companies in the Outdoor Heating Sector

According to The Business Research Company, Rinnai Corporation leads the global outdoor heating market with a 2% share in sales for 2025. Rinnai's outdoor heating division offers a range of products, including outdoor gas heaters, infrared systems, patio heaters, and energy-efficient heating technologies aimed at residential, commercial, hospitality, and outdoor living sectors. Other prominent players include Bromic Heating Ltd., Schwank Ltd., Dimplex North America Ltd., Roberts-Gordon LLC, and Infratech Comfort Heaters, among others.

Market Fragmentation and Competitive Landscape

The outdoor heating market remains fragmented, with the top 10 companies collectively accounting for only about 4% of total revenue in 2025. Barriers to entry vary and are influenced by consumer preferences, demand for efficient heaters, innovation requirements, seasonality, and the need for durable outdoor equipment. Market leaders maintain their positions through diverse product portfolios, robust distribution networks, recognized brands, and continual innovation in infrared, gas, and energy-efficient climate control technologies. As demand for outdoor living and advanced temperature management rises, partnerships, product launches, and regional expansions are expected to intensify competition.

Innovative Outdoor Heating Technologies Enhancing the Market

Multifunctional heating systems are redefining outdoor comfort by extending seasonal usability and offering adaptable solutions for homes and leisure spaces. For instance, in August 2025, SharkNinja introduced the Ninja Fireside360, a combined outdoor heating unit and propane fire pit. Its innovative heatzone technology delivers an 80,000 BTU output, with multiple heat settings to provide even warmth and convenience, catering to changing weather conditions and ensuring a cozy outdoor experience.

Product Segments Dominating the Outdoor Heating Market

The outdoor heating market is segmented by type into portable heaters, standalone units, tabletop models, and mountable heaters. Among these, standalone heaters are projected to be the largest segment by 2030, capturing 39% of the market value, equating to $2 billion. This segment benefits from consumer demand for easily movable heaters capable of delivering high heat output for expansive outdoor spaces, hospitality venues with growing outdoor seating, and sturdy designs fabricated for prolonged outdoor use.

Additional market segmentation includes fuel type-electric, gas or propane, and wood and solid fuels. Applications span across restaurant patios, rooftop decks, transit shelters, and public spaces. End users are categorized into residential and commercial sectors, reflecting diverse demand sources.

Strategic Priorities Guiding Outdoor Heating Industry Players

Leading companies are focusing on advancing heating technologies to provide efficient and comfortable climate solutions. They aim to leverage innovative designs to improve performance and enhance user experience while broadening their outdoor heating product ranges to boost market penetration. Integration of smart features to enable automation and optimize energy consumption remains a critical focus area for these firms.

Regional Markets and Growth Trends in Outdoor Heating

North America is set to retain its position as the largest outdoor heating market by 2030, valued at $1.65 billion, up from $1.35 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4%. Growth is driven by investments in outdoor hospitality spaces, consumer enthusiasm for year-round outdoor living, premium backyard heaters, and renovation projects enhancing outdoor environments. Within this region, the USA will remain the dominant country, with market value rising from $1.15 billion in 2025 to $1.39 billion in 2030 at a 4% CAGR, fueled by demand for durable, weather-resistant heaters, expanding open-air dining venues, luxury home improvements, and innovative energy-efficient designs.

Driving Factors Behind Outdoor Heating Market Expansion

The hospitality industry's need for year-round outdoor seating options continues to propel demand. By equipping patios, terraces, and rooftops with heating solutions, venues improve guest comfort and extend their operating seasons. This trend is a significant contributor to the market's growth trajectory.

Simultaneously, growing consumer interest in outdoor social activities such as barbecues and backyard events has increased heater installations in residential spaces. Commercial entertainment venues also rely on these systems to maintain visitor comfort, thereby increasing utilization rates.

Energy efficiency is another vital growth driver as electric outdoor heaters with infrared technology, smart controls, remote operation, and automatic temperature regulation become more widespread. These features offer safer, easier maintenance and align with increasing environmental awareness and the push toward sustainable heating solutions.

Emerging Opportunities Across Outdoor Heating Segments

The segments of standalone, portable, mountable, and tabletop heaters represent the fastest-growing areas, forecasted to add over $1.9 billion to market value by 2030. Standalone heaters alone are expected to grow by $1 billion within this timeframe. Innovations in weather-resistant equipment, smart climate control, infrared and electric heating technologies, and elegant design tailored for residential and commercial spaces are key growth enablers.

Outdoor Heating Market Value Chain Overview

The supply chain features key raw material providers such as Rinnai Corporation, Schwank Ltd., Bromic Heating Pty Ltd., Infratech Comfort Heaters, Dimplex North America Limited, Enerco Group Inc., Tansun Ltd., Calcana Industries Ltd., Solaira Inc., and major electronics and controls companies including Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, Danfoss A/S, Carrier Global Corporation, Trane Technologies plc, Resideo Technologies, Inc., NIBE Industrier AB, and Belimo Holding AG.

Distribution relies on wholesalers and distributors such as Ferguson Enterprises, Inc., Watsco, Inc., Hajoca Corporation, Winsupply Inc., HD Supply Holdings, Inc., Wolseley plc, Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Graybar Electric Company, Inc., Wesco International, Inc., Fastenal Company, W.W. Grainger, Inc., Motion Industries, Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc., RS Group plc, Johnstone Supply, Inc., Baker Distributing Company LLC, Mingledorff's Inc., Gemaire Distributors LLC, Refrigeration Supplies Distributor, Inc., United Refrigeration Inc., Sid Harvey Industries, Inc., and Locke Supply Company.

End users include major retailers and chains such as The Home Depot, Inc., Lowe's Companies, Inc., Walmart Inc., Amazon, Inc., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Ace Hardware Corporation, Menards LLC, Bunnings Group Limited, Kingfisher plc, Leroy Merlin S.A., Canadian Tire Corporation Limited, OBI GmbH & Co. Deutschland KG, Bauhaus AG, Wayfair Inc., Williams-Sonoma, Inc., Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc., Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc., Target Corporation, IKEA Group, as well as hospitality giants like Marriott International, Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group plc, Starbucks Corporation, and Yum! Brands, Inc.

Summary of Leading Players in the Outdoor Heating Market

The competitive landscape is anchored by companies such as Rinnai Corporation, Bromic Heating Ltd., Schwank Ltd., Dimplex North America Ltd., Roberts-Gordon LLC, Infratech Comfort Heaters, Enerco Group Inc., Tansun Corporation, Calcana Industries Ltd., Solaira Heaters Inc., alongside others including IR Energy Inc., Space-Ray Manufacturing Company, Detroit Radiant Products Company, Bond Manufacturing Co., Infrared Dynamics Inc., Well Traveled Living, Outdoor GreatRoom Company LLC, Lava Heat Italia LLC, Sunheat International Inc., Lynx Grills Inc., Heininger Holdings LLC, and Fireside Outdoor Kitchens. These players continue to innovate and expand their footprints as the outdoor heating market grows.

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Outdoor Heating Market Revenue Expected to Exceed $5.54 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 14, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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