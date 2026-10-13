CARE Project And Lymphedivas Donate Nearly $100,000 In Compression Garments To Breast Cancer Survivors

The CARE Project's Vice President Diana Jaurigue with President & Founder Carrie Madrid, who is wearing the LympheDIVAS compression sleeve on her left arm. Donated compression garments help manage swelling and are essential to daily care for many breast cancer survivors

Danny's widow, Sarah, and two kids, Steven and Kali, with Carrie Madrid and Pat Washburn, Director of the Men 2 Program

Since 2017, the partnership has supplied stylish, medical-grade sleeves, gauntlets and gloves to survivors from the Inland Empire to Australia

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The CARE Project, Inc. is drawing attention to an often-overlooked challenge of survivorship: lymphedema, a lifelong condition that many people continue to manage long after breast cancer treatment ends.Since 2017, LympheDIVAS has donated more than $98,812 in compression sleeves, gauntlets and gloves to the Inland Empire nonprofit. The CARE Project has distributed the garments to patients across the United States and has shipped them as far as Australia.Lymphedema can develop when surgery or radiation damages or removes lymph vessels and nodes in the armpit, breast or chest. With fewer pathways available, lymph fluid may accumulate and cause swelling, often in the arm. Compression garments help manage that swelling and are an essential part of daily care for many survivors.“People hear the word 'survivor' and assume the hard part is over,” said Carrie Madrid, President and Founder of The CARE Project, Inc.“But for so many of us, lymphedema is a daily reminder that never goes away. I had 28 lymph nodes removed from my left arm, so I know firsthand what it means to live with the swelling, discomfort and constant management. No survivor should have to go without the compression garments they need.”Although the garments are medically necessary, insurance coverage can be limited. Some policies do not cover them, while others cover only one garment per year. Standard options can also be scratchy, hot and available only in plain beige, making them uncomfortable for daily use and a visible reminder of illness.LympheDIVAS offers a different experience. Its garments provide medical-grade compression while being comfortable, stylish and suitable for people of any gender.“When someone opens a package from us and sees a sleeve that is truly beautiful, you can watch their shoulders drop,” Madrid said.“It may sound small, but wearing something that helps you feel like yourself again, rather than like a patient. It can change how you face each day. That is what LympheDIVAS has made possible for our survivors, and we are deeply grateful for the partnership.”The collaboration is one of several partnerships The CARE Project has developed to support people diagnosed with breast cancer. It also demonstrates how a small, community-based organization can extend its impact far beyond the region it serves.“We may be a small nonprofit, but we have never thought small,” Madrid said.“Partnerships like this allow us to meet survivors where they are, whether they live down the street or on the other side of the world.”Survivors living with lymphedema who need compression garments-as well as individuals and organizations interested in supporting the program-are encouraged to contact The CARE Project, Inc.About LympheDIVASLympheDIVAS was founded by two young breast cancer survivors who developed lymphedema after treatment and found the available compression sleeves rough, heavy and unattractive. Working with a fashion designer, they created breathable, elegant garments designed for everyday life.Today, the women-owned company continues its work by producing medical-grade compression sleeves, gauntlets, gloves and socks that are seamless, moisture-wicking and made in the United States. Learn more at .About The CARE Project, Inc.The CARE Project, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to providing financial and emotional Support to individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment in the local community. Through direct financial assistance and essential services, TCP aims to alleviate the burdens faced by patients, enabling them to focus on their healing.Media Contact:

Carl M. Dameron

Dameron Communications

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CARE Project and LympheDIVAS Donate Nearly $100,000 in Compression Garments to Breast Cancer Survivors News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 14, 2026, 00:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.