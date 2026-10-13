Microsoft Weighs 20% Cost Cuts In Azure Vertical Amid Soaring AI Data Center Spending: Report



Girish Bablani, president of Azure's software development group, instructed team leaders to identify ways to lower expenses by at least 20%, The Information reported.

The potential savings aim to help offset heavy capital expenditures for AI data centers and finance higher salaries to retain talent against competitors like Meta and Anthropic. Scott Guthrie announced an internal restructuring elevating senior executive Arun Ulag to oversee key cloud units.

Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) cloud business top executives have discussed strategies to cut expenses by at least 20%, reflecting growing pressure on major technology firms to fund artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Girish Bablani, president of the Azure group that develops software for cloud servers, recently directed leaders in his roughly 11,500-person division to outline cost-saving proposals, The Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

While the exact measures remain under consideration and could include parting ways with external contractors, the report did not state categorically whether internal discussions could lead to staff layoffs.

However, a Microsoft spokesperson disputed the characterization of planned cuts, saying, "Azure leadership has not directed teams to develop cost-cutting plans. Every responsible company prepares for a range of scenarios and market dynamics, both positive and negative,” according to The Information.

Balancing Infrastructure Costs And Talent Retention

The potential cost-cutting comes despite strong financial performance for Azure. Microsoft recently disclosed that the cloud unit generated $101.9 billion in revenue for the 12 months ending in June-a 40% year-over-year increase-accounting for approximately 31% of the company's total annual revenue. In the June quarter alone, Azure's revenue rose 43%.

However, the rapid acceleration of AI deployment has driven massive capital expenditure on data center infrastructure, pressuring cash reserves. Similar financial pressures have affected competitors such as Amazon Web Services (AMZN) and Oracle (ORCL), both of which have implemented workforce reductions to protect cash flows amid rising AI expenses.

Moreover, competitors like Meta (META) and Anthropic have aggressively targeted Microsoft personnel, forcing executives to offer counteroffers with higher compensation packages.

Leadership Restructuring

Alongside the cost discussions, Microsoft is reorganizing leadership within its cloud organization. In an internal announcement on Monday, Guthrie revealed that senior executive Arun Ulag will assume broader oversight across key divisions, The Information reported.

Ulag, who previously managed Azure's database product line, will now oversee executives responsible for Azure Core-the business providing raw computing capacity to key clients, including OpenAI. His expanded purview includes senior leaders such as Bablani, Billy Anders, Douglas Phillips, Mark Russinovich, and former security chief Charlie Bell.

The management shakeup reflects a broader push by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to elevate a new generation of leadership as several veteran executives step back or retire.

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