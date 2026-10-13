Optro, Inc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Optro Raises the Bar on Partner Investment with Growth Funding and Expanded Partner Tracks

14.10.2026 / 01:35 CET/CEST

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Program expansion introduces Technology and Distributor tracks, Partner Growth Funding, and annual partner awards to accelerate growth and strengthen the global GRC ecosystem. SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro, the leading AI-powered GRC Intelligence Platform, today announced significant enhancements to its global partner program, Optro Partner Connect. The updates include two new partner tracks, Partner Growth Funding (PGF), and the upcoming Optro Partner Connect Awards launching in 2027. The announcement was made at Optro's Partner Forum at CRX, its annual user conference taking place this year in San Diego.



These updates reinforce Optro's commitment to building a collaborative, high-value ecosystem that empowers partners to scale while providing customers with seamless GRC Intelligence. Expanding the Ecosystem: New Program Tracks

Technology Partner Track: Designed for independent software vendors and developers, this two-tiered track provides API tools, sandbox access, and dedicated support to co-develop integrated workflows with Optro. These validated integrations automate data movement, accelerating time to value for customers. Distributor Track: Tailored for large-scale aggregators, this track enables partners to anchor their catalogs with Optro's GRC Intelligence Platform while leveraging their existing credit and billing infrastructure. It simplifies global enterprise procurement by allowing customers to buy through local partners in native currencies with accredited delivery support. Fueling Investment and Innovation: Growth Funding & Annual Awards

Optro Partner Connect Partner Growth Funding (PGF): To help partners scale capabilities and demand generation, Optro is co-investing capital directly into partner-led marketing, enablement, and practice-building initiatives linked to joint strategic business plans. Partners in qualifying tiers may submit proposals for Optro funding. Optro Partner Connect Awards: Launching in 2027, these annual awards will formally recognize partners driving exceptional growth, delivery excellence, and ecosystem innovation, celebrating top performers across Optro's global channels. "Being part of Optro's technology partner track gives us the access and support needed for our integration," said Frank Vukovits, Chief Security Scientist at Delinea Fastpath. "Now, critical IT general controls evidence, like segregation of duties analysis and user access reviews, flow directly from Delinea Fastpath into customer control libraries in Optro, so auditor requests can be answered directly from the platform." "As enterprises and public sector organizations across North America navigate increasingly complex compliance demands, having seamless procurement and trusted aggregation is vital," said Mike Allers, Vice President, Cybersecurity Business Development at TD SYNNEX. "Expanding our partnership with Optro through the new Distributor track allows TD SYNNEX to leverage our vast B2B network of VARs, system integrators, and service providers to scale Optro's GRC Intelligence Platform. Together, we are simplifying enterprise procurement and equipping thousands of resellers with the infrastructure and solutions needed to transform risk into opportunity." "Our partners are fundamental to our ability to solve complex GRC challenges for enterprises across the globe," said Jim Sperduto, Chief Growth Officer at Optro. "These new program tracks and investments through Partner Growth Funding reflect our focus on providing the resources, financial co-investment, and technical support our partners need to build profitable, differentiated practices with Optro's GRC Intelligence Platform." To learn more or apply to join Optro Partner Connect, visit optro. About Optro Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity through its AI-powered GRC Intelligence Platform. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit optro. Media Contact

Laura Groshans

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