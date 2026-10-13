Teacher-Hosted Podcast The Balancing Act Returns For Season 4 With New Guests, U.S. Senators Andy Kim And Cory Booker

New Jersey educators Joe Vitale and Jamie Wanko bring candid, funny conversations about teaching, parenting, and real life to a growing national audience.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

Teacher-Hosted Podcast The Balancing Act Returns for Season 4 with New Partnerships and High-Profile Guests, Including U.S. Senators Andy Kim and Cory Booker

New Jersey educators Joe Vitale and Jamie Wanko bring candid, funny conversations about teaching, parenting, and real life to a growing national audience as part of the Human Content Podcast Network

CENTRAL NEW JERSEY, October 14, 2026: The Balancing Act, the education and parenting podcast hosted by veteran New Jersey public school teachers Joseph "Joe" Vitale and Jamie Wanko, launched its fourth season on September 8, 2026, with new episodes every Tuesday morning.

Since its debut in 2023, The Balancing Act has released more than 100 episodes and built a loyal community of educators and parents. With over 50 years of combined classroom experience, Vitale and Wanko take an honest, often hilarious look at the "ultimate juggling act" teachers face: lesson plans and late-night grading on one side, raising kids and caring for aging parents on the other.



Season 4 continues that mission with fresh topics, new voices, and expanded partnerships. The season features special segments developed with Teachers' Insurance Plan of NJ and new content in collaboration with NJ School Jobs, designed to support educators both in and out of the classroom.

Senators, Teachers of the Year, and Authors Join the Conversation

This October, The Balancing Act welcomes New Jersey's U.S. Senators Andy Kim and Cory Booker. They join a strong lineup of recent guests including teacher advocate and host of Historically Correct Nicholas Ferroni, educator and 2025 Teacher of the Year and author of“Let the Glitter Settle” Stefanie Lachenauer, and social media personality Jere Chang (@mschanggifted) who recently released her new book“Becoming the Teacher I Needed”.

Episodes tackle the issues that matter most to today's educators and families, from teacher burnout and exhaustion to managing technology in schools and at home, alongside the everyday highs and lows of parenting.

"For us, The Balancing Act is more than just a podcast. It's a community," said co-host Joe Vitale. "Jamie and I started this to connect with other teachers and parents who feel like they're juggling it all. We share the laughter, the frustrations, and the lessons learned along the way. As we head into Season 4, we're excited to partner with organizations like Teachers' Insurance Plan and NJ School Jobs to bring even more valuable content to our listeners."

Vitale and Wanko were also profiled in the May 2026 issue of NJEA Review, the magazine of the New Jersey Education Association.

Quick Facts

New episodes: Every Tuesday morning

Listen on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and all major podcast platforms

Website:

Instagram: @podthebalancingact | TikTok: @thebalancingactpodcast | X: @podbalact

Facebook: @podbalact | YouTube: The Balancing Act Podcast

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act is a 5-star-rated podcast exploring the intersection of teaching, parenting, and real life. Launched in 2023 by New Jersey public school teachers Jamie Wanko and Joe Vitale, the show blends personal stories, expert interviews, and plenty of humor to help listeners "make it all work." Whether you're a first-year teacher, a seasoned educator, or a busy parent, The Balancing Act offers a supportive community and an honest dialogue about finding harmony in life's chaos. The podcast is part of the Human Content Podcast Network.

About Human Content



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