Adicon Ceramica To Showcase Large-Format Porcelain Slabs At Build Expo Greece 2026

Adicon Ceramica to Exhibit at Build Expo Greece 2026

Adicon Ceramica Large-Format Porcelain Slabs for Architectural Applications

Adicon Ceramica Premium Porcelain Slab Collections and Surface Finishes

Morbi-based porcelain slab manufacturer, exporting to more than 70 countries, will exhibit at Metropolitan Expo in Athens from 23 to 25 October

- Naman TripathiMORBI, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adicon Ceramica, an Indian porcelain slab manufacturer, has announced its participation in Build Expo Greece 2026, taking place from 23 to 25 October at Metropolitan Expo in Athens.The company will exhibit at Hall 4, Stand C8-1, presenting its range of large-format porcelain slabs for architectural, residential and commercial applications.The exhibition will provide an opportunity for Adicon to connect with distributors, architects, contractors and other construction industry professionals in Greece and the surrounding markets.Porcelain Slabs for Architectural and Interior ApplicationsAdicon manufactures porcelain slabs in a range of large formats, from 800 X 2400 mm to 1600 X 3200 mm. Its product portfolio includes marble, stone, onyx, wood, cement, solid colour and salt-and-pepper designs.The slabs are intended for applications including flooring, wall cladding, façades, kitchen countertops and furniture surfaces.Adicon's product portfolio comprises four collections:. ArchRock Collection: Large-format porcelain surfaces featuring premium designs and decorative finishes.. Eximio Collection: Porcelain slabs available in 1200 X 2400 mm and 1200 X 2800 mm formats.. Maximal Collection: Large-format slabs measuring 1600 X 3200 mm, designed for expansive architectural surfaces.. Marmaron Collection: Porcelain slabs available in 800 X 2400 mm, 800 X 3200 mm and 1600 X 3200 mm formats.The company's surface finishes include honed, matt, carving matt, leather and full-body polish, along with its specialised Brillo, Speculum, Starlight and TechSTONE finishes.Manufacturing Technology and Quality ControlAdicon manufactures its porcelain slabs using its Aditech technology, supported by KEDA polishing equipment, high-resolution digital decoration technology from Italy and automated robotic product handling systems.The company also operates an in-house research and testing laboratory to monitor product quality and consistency throughout production.These manufacturing capabilities support Adicon's production of large-format porcelain surfaces for domestic and international markets."Greece has a strong architectural tradition and a long appreciation for natural stone. At Build Expo, we look forward to presenting our large-format porcelain slabs and showing how they can be used across residential and commercial projects. We also see the exhibition as an opportunity to connect with distributors, architects and contractors in Greece and the wider region," said Naman Tripathi, Export, Adicon Ceramica.Meet Adicon Ceramica at Build Expo Greece 2026Build Expo Greece 2026 will take place from 23 to 25 October at Metropolitan Expo in Athens. The exhibition is open to trade visitors daily from 10:00 to 20:00.Visitors can meet the Adicon Ceramica team at Hall 4, Stand C8-1 to explore its porcelain slab collections and discuss product specifications, applications and distribution opportunities.Industry professionals interested in scheduling a meeting during the exhibition can contact the company at....About Adicon CeramicaAdicon Ceramica (Adicon Ceramics Limited) is a manufacturer and exporter of porcelain slabs and tiles based in Morbi, Gujarat, India. With more than 20 years of experience in the ceramics industry and more than three manufacturing plants, the company offers over 3,000 designs across its ArchRock, Eximio, Maximal and Marmaron collections. Adicon exports to more than 70 countries and works with a network of over 250 dealers, supplying porcelain surfaces for residential, commercial and architectural applications.Website:

Naman Tripathi

Adicon Ceramica Tiles Private Limited

+91 90161 11944

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Adicon Ceramica to Showcase Large-Format Porcelain Slabs at Build Expo Greece 2026 News Provided By ALPHA BPO October 14, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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