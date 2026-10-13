TRST01 Discusses Agenticai Compliance Stress Tests Findings Of Gulf State-Owned Enterprises Towards Omnibus And CBAM

WB Annual Meeting

AM-WB

Opening AM

Ivano Iannelli, CEO, TRST01 Climate Intelligence

Reviews of GCC SOE disclosures returned between 54 and 79 instances of misalignment against Omnibus, released alongside World Bank Annual Meeting in Bangkok

- Ivano Iannelli, CEO TRST01 Climate Intelligence

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TRST01 has been discussing indicative findings from a series of compliance stress tests carried out on state-owned enterprises among GCC State-owned enterprises and large family-owned businesses using its proprietory agentic artificial intelligence compliance agents. Across the entities reviewed, the agents returned between 54 and 79 instances of apparent misalignment per entity between published environmental claims and the disclosure criteria now applying in the European Union.

The reviews drew only on material the entities themselves had made public, principally corporate websites and press releases. No internal data or confidential submission was used, and no entity is named. TRST01 describes the exercise as indicative rather than as a formal audit, and says the agents were built to test how far an organisation's public claims would stand up against traceability, digital product passport and disclosure requirements rather than to assess environmental performance itself.

"We did not go looking for wrongdoing, and we did not find any," said Ivano Iannelli, Chief Executive Officer of TRST01. "What we found was language written for one regulatory world now being read in another. Most of these claims were drafted when a general statement about sustainability carried no legal weight. That is no longer the position, and very few organisations have gone back to re-read what is already sitting on their own website."

The timing reflects two changes in European law. The Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive has applied since 27 September 2026, amending the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive. It bans generic environmental claims such as green or eco-friendly unless recognised excellent environmental performance can be demonstrated, bans carbon neutrality claims based on offsetting outside the value chain, and requires net zero commitments to rest on a published, time-bound plan subject to independent verification. Member states are required to provide for maximum fines of at least 4 per cent of annual turnover in the relevant member state. The rules may reach companies established outside the European Union where they market or ship to consumers within it.

At the same time, the Omnibus I package that entered into force on 18 March 2026 narrowed the scope of mandatory sustainability reporting. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive now applies to undertakings above 1,000 employees and EUR 450 million in net turnover, and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive to those above 5,000 employees and EUR 1.5 billion. Smaller companies in the value chains of in-scope groups were given safeguards limiting the information that may be requested of them.

"The two moved in opposite directions, and that is the part I think people are missing," said Iannelli. "Your obligation to file a report got lighter. Your exposure for what you have already said got heavier. If you supply a European buyer, your claims travel into their disclosure whether or not you are in scope yourself, and reputational exposure does not respect a turnover threshold at all."

TRST01 is presenting the findings alongside the IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, which run from 12 to 18 October 2026.

The company notes that traceability obligations are also moving from policy into operation. The European Union's central digital product passport registry became operational in July 2026 under Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1778, with iron and steel expected to be the first product group adopted and textiles, tyres and aluminium indicated to follow.

"A digital product passport is not a reporting exercise, it is a data structure," said Iannelli. "Either the evidence behind a claim can be produced on request or it cannot. That is the whole test, and it is a better question for a board than asking whether the sustainability report was filed on time."

TRST01 says the stress test is available as a diagnostic exercise, with findings provided to the reviewed organisation rather than published by entity. Further information is available at .

About TRST01

TRST01 is a climate and compliance intelligence company headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, working with corporates, state-owned enterprises and public institutions on carbon measurement, traceability and disclosure assurance. The company builds agentic artificial intelligence systems that test how organisational data and public claims align with international compliance regimes. Further information is available at .

About Ivano Iannelli

Ivano Iannelli is Chief Executive Officer of TRST01, based in Dubai. He works on the application of artificial intelligence to climate measurement, carbon markets and corporate disclosure.

Ivano Iannelli

TRST01

+ +971 505587503

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TRST01 discusses AgenticAI Compliance Stress Tests findings of Gulf State-Owned Enterprises towards Omnibus and CBAM News Provided By Green Economy Partnership October 14, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.