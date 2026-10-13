Oilseeds Market Overview

Oilseeds Market Size and Share

Oilseeds Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's Global Oilseeds Market Expected to Exceed $500.22 Billion by 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The oilseeds market is poised for substantial growth as demand continues to surge across various sectors such as animal feed, renewable energy, and health-conscious consumer products. Positioned within the broader agriculture industry, oilseeds represent a significant and rapidly expanding segment. Let's explore the market's current status, the key factors driving its expansion, leading participants, and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Projected Market Size and Growth of the Oilseeds Market

The global oilseeds market is expected to surpass $500 billion by 2030. It forms a major portion of the Oilseed Farming sector, which is forecast to reach approximately $756 billion by that year, with oilseeds comprising nearly 66% of the total. Within the vast Agriculture industry-estimated to hit $17,550 billion by 2030-the oilseeds market will account for close to 3% of the overall value, underscoring its critical economic role. The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% through 2030, led by strong performance in the Asia-Pacific region.

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Primary Forces Driving the Oilseeds Market's Expansion

One fundamental factor fueling the oilseeds market's rapid rise is their expanded use in animal feed. High-protein meals derived from soybean, rapeseed, cottonseed, and sunflower are favored for feeding poultry, livestock, and aquaculture due to their balanced nutrition and affordability. This growth correlates with the increasing consumption of meat, dairy products, and farmed fish worldwide, which has spurred investment in commercial farming and boosted demand for oilseed cultivation and processing. This driver is expected to contribute roughly 2.2% to annual market growth.

Another significant catalyst is the growing demand from the biodiesel sector. Policies promoting renewable fuels, blending mandates, and carbon reduction goals have elevated the use of vegetable oils such as soybean, rapeseed, and sunflower oil as feedstock for biodiesel production. This trend encourages farmers to increase planting and motivates processors to expand extraction and crushing capacity to meet renewable energy needs. The biodiesel industry is projected to add around 2.0% to the annual growth rate of the oilseeds market.

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The oilseeds market is also benefiting from rising consumer interest in healthy and organic products. Oils and oilseed ingredients rich in unsaturated fats, nutrients, and natural antioxidants align well with clean-label, organic, and plant-based dietary preferences. In response, food manufacturers are broadening their offerings to include more premium oils, functional ingredients, and certified organic products. This trend is forecasted to contribute close to 1.6% growth annually.

Dominant Segments Within the Oilseeds Market

When broken down by oilseed type, the market includes copra, cottonseed, palm kernel, peanut, rapeseed, soybean, sunflower seed, and others. Among these, soybean stands out as the largest segment, expected to represent 47% of the market share in 2030, equivalent to $236 billion. This dominance is supported by the wide use of soybean meal for protein-rich feed, soybean oil in food production, increasing crushing capacity, and growing applications of soy-based products across food, industrial, and bio-based manufacturing sectors.

Further segmentation of the oilseeds market includes:

- Biotech traits such as herbicide tolerance, insect resistance, and stacked traits

- Categories divided into genetically modified and conventional types

- Applications spanning oilseed meal, vegetable oil, and miscellaneous uses

- End-use industries including food, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others

Region-Specific Outlook Highlighting Asia-Pacific Oilseeds Demand

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market for oilseeds by 2030, with a valuation of $221 billion, up from $151 billion in 2025. This growth, at an 8% CAGR, is driven by high demand for edible vegetable oils in populous countries, efforts to cultivate higher-yield crops, increased plant-based food consumption, and supportive government initiatives aimed at boosting domestic production and reducing imports of oilseeds.

India's Role as a Leading Oilseeds Market Player

India is expected to lead as the top country in the oilseeds market by 2030, reaching $55 billion from $35 billion in 2025, reflecting a robust 9% CAGR. This expansion is propelled by growing domestic consumption of cooking oils, investments in processing infrastructure, adoption of improved seed varieties by farmers, and government policies encouraging edible oil self-sufficiency through expanded oilseed cultivation.

Competitive Landscape of the Oilseeds Market

The oilseeds sector is shaped by a mix of global agricultural commodity giants and specialized processors and traders. These players focus on advancing cultivation techniques, developing high-yield seed varieties, promoting sustainable farming, and optimizing processing and supply chain technologies. The market's competitive environment emphasizes food security, rising demand for plant-based oils and proteins, sustainability initiatives, and the adoption of digital agriculture and logistics.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company held the leading position in 2025 with a 3% global market share. Its agricultural processing and nutrition division operates directly within the oilseeds market by providing services such as oilseed processing, edible oils, protein ingredients, and commodity support aimed at food production, animal nutrition, and global supply chains.

Market Concentration and Share Distribution Among Top Players

The oilseeds market is fairly fragmented; the top 10 companies collectively held only 6% of the total market revenue in 2025. Moderate entry barriers exist, influenced by factors like farming complexity, raw material availability, commodity price fluctuations, processing capability, quality standards, and efficient distribution requirements. Market leaders maintain their share through diverse processing facilities, extensive supply chains, global trading networks, and continual innovations in seed technology and crop solutions. As demand intensifies for edible oils, plant proteins, sustainable agriculture, and optimized supply chains, collaborations and regional expansions are predicted to strengthen their foothold.

Market share among key companies in 2025 was as follows:

- The Archer Daniels Midland Company - 3%

- Cargill Incorporated - 2%

- Bunge Limited - 1%

- Louis Dreyfus Company - 0.3%

- Wilmar International Limited - 0.2%

- BASF SE - 0.2%

- Corteva Agriscience - 0.1%

- Syngenta Group Co. Ltd. - 0.1%

- Groupe Limagrain Holding SA - 0.1%

- Land O'Lakes Inc. - 0.05%

Technological Advances as a Defining Competitive Trend

Innovations in edible oilseed processing are transforming the market by enhancing production efficiency, improving oil quality, and supporting sustainable oil manufacturing to meet rising consumer demand. For example, in October 2024, the Government of India launched the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds). This initiative aims to boost domestic oilseed production and reduce import reliance by focusing on improved cultivation techniques, advanced processing technologies, and farmer support programs, thereby strengthening supply chains and encouraging sustainable industry growth.

Emerging Opportunities for Growth in the Oilseeds Market

Significant growth opportunities are concentrated in soybean, rapeseed, sunflower seed, cottonseed, peanut, palm kernel, copra, and other oilseeds. Together, these segments are expected to contribute more than $153 billion in new market value by 2030. Specifically, soybean alone is projected to grow by $73 billion, followed by rapeseed at $21 billion, sunflower seed $16 billion, cottonseed $13 billion, peanut $13 billion, palm kernel $8 billion, copra $5 billion, and others $4 billion from 2025 to 2030. This expansion will be fueled by investments in high-yield seed varieties, sustainable and precision farming methods, value-added processing, and innovative applications across food, feed, and industrial sectors.

Approaches Market Participants Are Employing to Stay Competitive

To maintain their edge, industry players are:

- Enhancing oilseed cultivation methods to increase yields and sustainability

- Utilizing advanced processing technologies for better extraction efficiency and product quality

- Expanding production and processing infrastructure to ensure supply security

- Integrating agritech solutions to optimize precision and operational efficiency

Noteworthy Companies Leading the Oilseeds Market

The oilseeds market features prominent corporations including The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Bunge Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company, Wilmar International Limited, BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta Group Co. Ltd., Groupe Limagrain Holding SA, Land O'Lakes Inc., Seed Co Limited, Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc., Chenguang Biotech Group Co. Ltd., Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (Cootamundra Oilseeds Pty Ltd.), Delta and Pine Land Company, Burrus Seed Farm LLC, Gansu Dunhuang Seed Group Co. Ltd., La Tourangelle Inc., United Genetics Seeds Co., BIO PLANÈTE Ölmühle Moog GmbH, OPW Ingredients GmbH, and Ostro Organics Inc.

Structure of the Oilseeds Market Supply Chain and Major Customers

Key raw material suppliers include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Global SA, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Wilmar International Limited, Olam Group Limited, CHS Inc., Richardson International Limited, COFCO International Limited, Viterra Inc., DuPont, Corteva Agriscience Inc., Bayer AG Crop Science Division, Syngenta Group, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Limagrain Group, Sakata Seed Corporation, Advanta Seeds, Seed Co Limited, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V., Nuseed Pty Ltd., Mahyco Private Limited, JK Agri Genetics Limited, UPL Limited, and DLF Seeds A/S.

Wholesalers and distributors operating in the market include Brenntag SE, Univar Solutions Inc., IMCD N.V., Azelis Group N.V., Barentz International B.V., Connell Brothers Company Limited, DKSH Holding Ltd., Caldic B.V., Helm AG, Biesterfeld AG, Ravago Group, Stockmeier Group, Nordmann, Rassmann GmbH, Safic-Alcan S.A., Azelis Americas LLC, Brenntag North America Inc., Manuchar NV, Redox Ltd., Caldic Ingredients Australia Pty Ltd., Gellert Global Group, Pacific Coast Terminals Company, Inc., Essential Ingredients Inc., and ChemPoint Inc.

The end-user base features major companies such as Associated British Foods plc, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Unilever PLC, The Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., Kellogg Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, McCormick & Company, Incorporated, Mars Incorporated, Danone S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Olam Food Ingredients, Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Itochu Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Ebro Foods S.A., Savola Group, Borges International Group, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., and AAK AB.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

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. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

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Global Oilseeds Market Expected to Exceed $500.22 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 14, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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