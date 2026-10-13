Music Streaming Market Size and Share

Music Streaming Market Growth Forecast

Music Streaming Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Music Streaming Market Forecast to 2030: Analysis of Market Size, Growth Rate, Trends, and Projections

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The music streaming industry is rapidly evolving and carving out a significant share within the broader digital technology landscape. As consumer preferences shift toward digital entertainment, this sector is set to play an increasingly important role in the global market, highlighting exciting opportunities for innovation and growth.

Projected Market Value and Share of the Music Streaming Market

The music streaming market is anticipated to surpass $77 billion by 2030. This segment forms a part of the much larger Digital Technology market, which is forecasted to reach about $4,811 billion in the same year. Music streaming will account for approximately 2% of this vast digital technology space. When positioned within the overarching Information Technology industry, expected to be worth $13,788 billion by 2030, music streaming will represent nearly 1% of the total market value.

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Understanding the Competitive Framework of the Music Streaming Market

The global music streaming market is shaped by a combination of digital entertainment platforms and specialized audio technology providers. These players constantly enhance their recommendation systems, personalized listening experiences, and audio quality to strengthen user engagement. Their strategies often include forming licensing agreements, expanding subscriber bases, collaborating with artists, and utilizing AI-driven personalization, all of which fuel competition and innovation. Having insight into these dynamics enables stakeholders to spot growth and partnership prospects within this fast-evolving sector.

Spotify AB's Market Leadership in 2025

According to The Business Research Company, Spotify AB held the leading position in global sales in 2025, capturing a 13% share of the music streaming market. The company's audio streaming segment delivers services such as music streaming, customized playlists, podcasts, and audio content designed to support artist interaction and entertainment worldwide.

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North America's Dominant Position in Music Streaming

By 2030, North America is projected to remain the largest market for music streaming, reaching a value of $27 billion, up from $14 billion in 2025. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. This rapid expansion is driven mainly by consumer preference for digital subscriptions, premium ad-free services, integration of streaming into connected devices and smart homes, and investments in personalized recommendation technologies that boost user engagement.

Breakdown of Music Streaming Market Segments

The market for music streaming is divided primarily into on-demand streaming and live streaming services. On-demand streaming is set to dominate, representing 86% of the market or $66 billion by 2030. This segment benefits from consumers' desire for anytime access, extensive licensed catalogs across multiple genres and languages, offline listening capabilities during travel or commute, and improvements in audio quality and device synchronization.

Additional classification of the music streaming market includes:

- Content types: audio and video

- Platforms: application-based and web-based

- Revenue models: subscription and non-subscription

- End users: individual consumers and commercial establishments

Key Factors Fueling Music Streaming Market Growth Until 2030

Several important drivers are expected to accelerate growth in the global music streaming market through 2030. These include the widespread adoption of smartphones and faster internet connectivity, increased demand for personalized and on-demand listening experiences, and the expansion of subscription services coupled with digital content ecosystems.

Impact of Smartphone Usage and Enhanced Connectivity on Growth

The availability of affordable smartphones, broad coverage of 4G, 5G, and fiber broadband networks, and a rise in connected devices make it easier for users to access cloud-based music libraries from anywhere. Faster internet supports seamless, high-quality streaming, and partnerships between telecom providers and streaming platforms help consumers access premium plans more conveniently. This factor is expected to contribute roughly 2.5% growth annually to the market.

Rising Popularity of Personalized and On-Demand Listening Experiences

Advancements in AI-powered recommendation engines, curated playlists, offline playback, and smooth multi-device synchronization have deepened user engagement and satisfaction. Exclusive releases, podcasts, regional-language content, and enhanced premium features help convert free users into paying subscribers. This trend is forecasted to add about 2.3% to the annual market growth.

Growth Through Subscription Models and Expanding Digital Content

The adoption of freemium pricing models, premium subscription tiers, and inclusion of diverse digital content such as podcasts, audiobooks, live shows, and creator-driven material are broadening the market's appeal and generating steady revenue. Collaborations with device manufacturers, automotive companies, gaming platforms, and smart device brands extend market penetration. Localized pricing structures and multilingual content also support growth in emerging regions. This driver is estimated to contribute near 2.0% annual growth.

Market Concentration and Top Players' Market Shares in 2025

The music streaming sector is moderately concentrated, with the top 10 companies accounting for 38% of total revenue in 2025. Barriers to entry include strong brand recognition, extensive licensing deals, large subscription bases, advanced recommendation algorithms, exclusive content rights, and ongoing platform innovation. Leading firms maintain their positions by offering broad platform availability, vast music catalogs, partnerships with artists and labels, global user outreach, and continuous streaming technology advancements. As demand for personalized listening, superior audio quality, exclusive content, and AI-driven recommendations grows, these companies are expected to solidify their market stance through collaborations, technology upgrades, and regional expansion.

The leading companies and their market shares in 2025 are as follows:

1. Spotify AB – 13%

2. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – 8%

3. Apple Inc. – 6%

4. Amazon Inc. – 5%

5. NetEase Cloud Music – 2%

6. Google LLC – 2%

7. iHeartMedia Inc. – 2%

8. SoundCloud Global Limited & Co. KG – 0.3%

9. Jio Saavn Media Pvt Ltd. – 0.2%

10. Gaana – 0.2%

How Integration of Digital Platforms is Shaping the Music Streaming Market

The music streaming market is being transformed by integrated digital streaming platforms that expand content access, enhance user interaction, and improve global music distribution. For example, in February 2026, SVCV Global announced plans to launch GOGOPAPA, a global music and video streaming platform slated for 2027. This platform will support both original and licensed content, collaborate with production labels and rights holders, and offer built-in distribution to boost content creation and global audience reach.

Strategic Approaches That Are Winning in the Music Streaming Market

Key tactics driving success include advancing streaming technology to enhance audio quality and user engagement, adopting flexible streaming models to improve accessibility, expanding music libraries to increase artist visibility and market penetration, and integrating AI tools to boost recommendations and personalization.

Most Promising Growth Areas in the Music Streaming Market

On-demand and live streaming represent the most lucrative growth segments, expected to contribute over $39 billion in additional market value by 2030. On-demand streaming alone is projected to grow by $34 billion, with live streaming adding $5 billion from 2025 to 2030. These gains will be propelled by immersive audio formats, social and interactive features, investments in exclusive digital content, and cross-platform delivery strategies that improve engagement and customer retention.

Commonly Asked Questions about the Music Streaming Market

Q: What is the forecasted CAGR for the music streaming market?

A: The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16% through 2030.

Q: Which country will be the largest market for music streaming by 2030?

A: The United States is expected to lead, reaching $25 billion in 2030 from $12 billion in 2025, reflecting a 15% CAGR. Growth drivers include increased spending on digital subscriptions, exclusive artist releases, family and bundled plans, and AI-powered personalized listening experiences.

Q: Who are the major participants in the music streaming market?

A: Key players include Spotify AB, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., NetEase Cloud Music, Google LLC, iHeartMedia Inc., SoundCloud Global Limited & Co. KG, Jio Saavn Media Pvt Ltd., and Gaana, among others.

Q: Which companies supply essential raw materials for the music streaming market?

A: Notable suppliers include Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., MediaTek Inc., Cirrus Logic, Dolby Laboratories, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Samsung Electronics, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Realtek Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, Rohm Co., Yamaha Corporation, Harman International Industries, Knowles Corporation, AAC Technologies, TDK Corporation, and Murata Manufacturing.

Q: Who are the principal wholesalers and distributors involved in the music streaming market?

A: Prominent distributors include Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics, Arrow Electronics, Avnet, TTI, Newark Electronics, RS Group, Farnell Global, Allied Electronics & Automation, Ingram Micro, ScanSource, CDW Corporation, Insight Enterprises, Redington Limited, ALSO Holding, Esprinet, Bechtle, Exclusive Networks, Mindware, EET Group, Macnica, and Westcon Group.

Q: Which companies are key end users in the music streaming market?

A: Major end users encompass Spotify Technology S.A., Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Deezer S.A., Pandora Media LLC, SoundCloud Global, iHeartMedia Inc., Sirius XM Holdings, YouTube Music, ByteDance Ltd., NetEase Cloud Music, Anghami Inc., JioSaavn, Gaana, Kakao Entertainment Corp., Tidal Music, Qobuz, Boomplay Music, Audiomack, KKBOX, Yandex LLC, Hungama Digital Media, Bharti Airtel, and Mixcloud Limited.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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