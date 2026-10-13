BRS Alleges Illegal Land Acquisition For Bullet Train By Telangana Govt

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Karthik Reddy Patlolla alleged that the Congress government in Telangana was acquiring land in the name of the bullet train project despite the Centre not having finalised the alignment or sent any requisition for land acquisition.

BRS Cites Railway Minister's Statement

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Patlolla said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had clarified that no requisition notice had been sent to state governments, as the bullet train alignment was still under study and survey. He stated, "The Congress-led Telangana state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has issued notifications to acquire land in the name of the bullet train project. A few days ago, the Railway Minister made it absolutely clear that no such requisition notice had been sent to the state governments.”

"The alignment is still under study and survey, and no alignment has been finalised. Once the bullet train alignment is finalised, the Railway Ministry will send a requisition to the state governments, after which the land acquisition process can begin. If any land acquisition is being carried out in the name of the bullet train before that, it would be considered illegal," he added.

Wider Allegations of Land Acquisition

Accusing the Telangana government of acquiring land for various projects, the BRS leader claimed that lakhs of acres had been affected and approximately one crore acres of land had been placed under Section 22A. He stated,“Now, let us look at the case of the Telangana government. It has been acquiring land under the pretext of various projects, left, right and centre. Lakhs of acres of land have been affected. Approximately one crore acres of land have been placed under Section 22A.”

He further alleged that farmers in the state were facing drought while the government was acquiring their land for projects that he described as unnecessary.“Now, let us look at the case of the Telangana government. It has been acquiring land under the pretext of various projects, left, right and centre. Lakhs of acres of land have been affected. Approximately one crore acres of land have been placed under Section 22A,” stated Patlolla.

'Acquisition for Real Estate Purposes'

"We will oppose this land acquisition because the Central Government has not sent any such requisition to the state government. The land being acquired under the pretext of the bullet train is intended solely for real estate purposes, and nothing more," Patlolla said. (ANI)

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