MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. Grants Incentive Stock Options

October 13, 2026 8:03 PM EDT | Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) (" Argo " or the " Company ") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.25 per share exercisable until October 9, 2029. The Options vest immediately upon grant.

The stock options and the underlying shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on February 10, 2027 in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company developing and commercializing graphene technologies based on the proprietary STREAMTM production platform, exclusively licensed from Grapherry with a pathway to full ownership. Led by CEO Dr. Vikas Berry, Argo is developing a vertically integrated graphene refinery platform designed to connect graphene and graphene oxide production with application development, industrial testing and commercialization.

The Company is evaluating STREAMTM materials across multiple industrial markets, including energy storage, AI infrastructure, construction, composites, semiconductors and advanced electronics, agriculture, coatings and other emerging applications. Argo's strategy combines advanced-material production, application development, testing, industry collaboration and commercialization.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Intile, CFO

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Email: ...

Phone: 604-763-4017

Website:

Social Media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X / Twitter

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES







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Source: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.