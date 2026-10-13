Naomi Hodgens

PhD Candidate, Lab of Evolutionary Genetics, Conservation and Sociality, Flinders University

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Naomi is a PhD Candidate in the Lab of Evolutionary Genetics, Conservation and Sociality at Flinders University.

She is also a Wildlife Detection Dog Officer for Zoos Victoria, training dogs to assist our field biologists in locating and monitoring some of Victoria's most endangered species. Naomi received a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Queensland in 2008, with double majors in Wildlife Biology and Conservation and Park Management. Due to her special interest in animal behaviour, particularly canine behaviour, Naomi began investigating the possibilities of utilising dogs in wildlife conservation. In 2012, Naomi completed a Certificate III in Dog Behaviour and Training. Naomi completed her Honours degree at the La Trobe University, Anthrozoology research group in 2017, where her research explored the effects of different training models on the dog-human relationship. Thanks to her extensive experience working as a veterinary nurse and canine behaviour consultant, Naomi uses her knowledge to promote the best possible health and welfare practises for all canine members of the team.

–present PhD Candidate, Lab of Evolutionary Genetics, Conservation and Sociality, Flinders University

Experience