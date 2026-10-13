Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Samuel Martin

Samuel Martin


Date: 2026-10-13 08:05:17

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Researcher, Sign on Screen Project, Australian National University
Profile Articles

Sam Martin is a writer-filmmaker and a PhD candidate at the ANU, where he is preparing a creative practice thesis on Deaf self-representation in documentary filmmaking.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, Australian National University
Education
  • 2019 Australian Film Radio and Television School, Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production

The Conversation

MENAFN13102026000199003603ID1111804246


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search