Samuel Martin
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Researcher, Sign on Screen Project, Australian National University
Sam Martin is a writer-filmmaker and a PhD candidate at the ANU, where he is preparing a creative practice thesis on Deaf self-representation in documentary filmmaking.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate, Australian National University
- 2019 Australian Film Radio and Television School, Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production
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