Raltron Introduces Monolithic Crystal Filters Optimized For LEO Satellite Broadband Networks

RXF Series Monolithic Crystal Filters

New RXF Series crystal filters deliver robust, high‐frequency performance for next‐generation satellite communication systems...

- Sasha Wolloch, President of RaltronMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Raltron, a leader in frequency control components, wireless antenna products, and high-quality audio components, announces its new RXF monolithic crystal filter series designed for the demands of ground-based equipment used in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband networks. The RXF‐100.000‐20‐6035‐6‐4 and RXF‐150.000‐15‐7050‐6‐2 provide high‐frequency operation in compact, rugged packages, helping designers meet aggressive SWaP targets without compromising signal integrity or long‐term reliability.User terminals and gateway ground stations for LEO satellite broadband networks operate continuously in demanding outdoor environments with wide temperature swings, vibration, and RF interference that can degrade conventional frequency components. Raltron's RXF monolithic crystal filters are designed to deliver tightly controlled frequency response and low insertion loss across the specified operating range. They enable clean, low‐jitter signal paths; critical for RF front‐ends, data converters, and high‐speed digital processing in the antennas, modems, and gateway equipment that connect subscribers to LEO constellations. In addition, the product's small footprint allows engineers to integrate high‐performance filtering into constrained board areas.The RXF‐100.000‐20‐6035‐6‐4 and RXF‐150.000‐15‐7050‐6‐2 are ideally suited for:.LEO satellite broadband user terminals and customer‐premise equipment, including the phased‐array and flat‐panel antennas used with networksrequiring high‐frequency filtering in RF and IF signal paths.Gateway antenna and ground station systems with stringent SWaP constraints.Networking, timing, and control subsystems within ground infrastructure that depend on stable, low‐jitter signals“As providers scale LEO satellite broadband networks, the user terminals and gateway ground stations connecting subscribers to those constellations must deliver increasingly stable RF performance across Ku- and Ka-band frequencies under continuous-duty outdoor conditions,” said Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron.For more information on RXF Series filters, visit:About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO's, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, IoT-ready antennas, audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

Sasha Wolloch

Raltron

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Raltron Introduces Monolithic Crystal Filters Optimized for LEO Satellite Broadband Networks News Provided By All Business Marketing October 13, 2026, 23:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Telecommunications



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