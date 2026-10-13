FROM FEEDING FAMILIES TO FUELING CHANGE: I SERVE WITH JOY TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH CHARITY CHILI COOK-OFF

I Serve With Joy

A Decade of Service, 5,000 Families Supported and 500,000 Pounds of Aid Set the Stage for a Flavor-Filled Anniversary Celebration

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One of the Lowcountry's most trusted community organizations, I Serve With Joy (ISWJ) is celebrating a decade of service today after supporting more than 5,000 families and building a network of more than 100 community partners including Gerber Children's Warehouse, Bombas, Delancey Street Foundation and its 2026 Regional Impact Partner, the South Carolina Commission for Community Advancement and Engagement (SCCCAE). To mark this impressive milestone, the award-winning nonprofit will host its highly anticipated second annual Charity Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hanahan Amphitheater on Sunday, Dec. 6 hosted by comedian TLink and emceed by powerhouse event personality Deya Smith.Over their decade-long legacy of deep-rooted community impact, ISWJ has laid the groundwork for stronger, more resilient families. Through its flagship All Things Baby Initiative, the organization has supported more than 5,000 babies and families combined with essential resources and Community Baby Shower experiences. Now, ISWJ is turning that same spirit of service toward the culinary heartbeat of our communities with the return of its Charity Chili Cook-Off, featuring celebrated Executive Chef Kendric Smith, known for elevating Southern cuisine through family-inspired recipes, as honorary culinary chair overseeing the competition's panel of judges.“Our story began by feeding families under a bridge,” says Founder Joy Campbell.“As the organization grew, we moved from one storage unit to another while continuing to serve communities across South Carolina. This year, the Charity Chili Cook-Off will give back to the chefs, home cooks and culinary creators who bring the flavor with a $1,500 prize pool, awards and an opportunity to earn money. Of every $4 chili bowl sold, $2 will go to chef competitors and $2 will support our First 1,000 Days campaign to support mothers from pregnancy through their baby's second birthday with essentials, workshops, community resources and help accessing early childcare.”The can't-miss community celebration will offer free admission with registration and feature the chili competition, vendors, a Kids Entrepreneur Village, a Healthy Families Pavilion, food trucks, community giveaways, family-friendly activities and a special live performance from Southern Soul and trail ride artist Klay Bankz. Adventurous food lovers can get in on the friendly competition with an optional chili tasting and voting pass to help crown the chili champion. Guests looking to take the celebration up a notch can score the Chili + Cheers experience, featuring the chili tasting and beverages from AOS Mobile Bar. Separate Cheers passes will also be available for those who want to simply raise a class to the occasion. The Charleston County Board of Elections will join the festivities as guests cast their votes in the People's Choice Chili Competition and will be providing voter education to encourage civic participation.The flavor-filled family affair is presented in partnership with Atlas Tech, AOS Mobile Bar, Indigo Ink Marketing, Dream It Print It (DIPI), Rose and Pearlz Events, Sip Station, What's Going On Charleston, TVM Experience, Z93 Jamz and Magic 107.3. Bringing the anniversary to life, Charleston artist Michael J. Warren of Kreative Jooce Art & Design has collaborated with the organization for exclusive 10-year commemorative artwork.Competitors can showcase their culinary creations, build their following and earn proceeds from bowls of chili sold to guests, walking away with more than just bragging rights by putting their signature recipes to the test in search for Charleston's best chili. The public can also join the celebration by becoming a vendor, bringing a food truck, volunteering, becoming a community partner or sponsor, or simply coming out to enjoy the festivities. For event details, pricing, registration and chef participation opportunities, visit charitychilicookoff or text the word Chili to 347-774-0155.ABOUT I SERVE WITH JOY:I Serve With Joy is a 501(c)(3) organization with the purpose and mission to serve the community and influence the world. Despite its small size, their big heart has impacted thousands in the Lowcountry and southeast region with a mission to R.E.A.C.H.- Rebuild (hearts), Empower (youth), Advance Communities and Help (the underserved). I Serve With Joy has been featured regionally on CBS, ABC, FOX, Bounce TV, iHeart Radio and more plus has been recognized with the“Shining Star Award” by the North Charleston Police Department and the Jefferson Award by ABC News 4 Charleston.

LANETRA L KING

IndieKater PR

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FROM FEEDING FAMILIES TO FUELING CHANGE: I SERVE WITH JOY TURNS UP THE HEAT WITH CHARITY CHILI COOK-OFF News Provided By IndieKater PR October 13, 2026, 23:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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