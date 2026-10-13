Taryag Capital Backs Arosa AI With $500,000 In Seed Capital And AI Credits

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Arosa is building an AI superapp for real estate development, connecting zoning research, development concepts and financial modeling in one workspace.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Taryag Capital today announced a $500,000 seed funding package for Arosa AI, comprising $100,000 in cash investment and $400,000 in AI credits. Arosa is building an AI superapp for real estate development, designed to help developers, property owners and investors move from an address to a researched development strategy.The product brings zoning research, entitlement analysis, 3D development concepts and project economics into a conversational workspace. Its ambition is to connect the steps between identifying a site and deciding what to build, with the source material and assumptions available for review throughout the process.From an address to a development strategyA development opportunity begins with questions that cut across disciplines: what the zoning permits, which approvals a project may need, how a building could fit on the site, and whether the numbers work. Arosa brings those questions into the same conversation.Users can investigate a property's zoning against current official sources, explore potential development approaches, compare 2D and 3D building concepts, model unit mix and examine financial scenarios. Project models connect development assumptions with budgets, revenue estimates, returns and sensitivity analysis.Arosa's approach keeps the evidence close to the answer. Zoning research includes citations to the underlying sources, while financial calculations run as code using explicit inputs. Users can inspect the basis for a conclusion and distinguish a development concept from an established entitlement.The platform supports research across U.S. cities, with its deepest parcel-level coverage in New York City. Coverage and available data vary by jurisdiction. In New York, Arosa combines parcel records, zoning districts, mapped context and building-footprint information with its research and modeling tools.Building toward the full development workflowArosa's roadmap extends from site intake and zoning through entitlement strategy, massing, preliminary plans, financial feasibility and project presentations. Its planning work includes schematic layouts and building-model exports, with further design and workflow capabilities in development.The long-term vision is a connected workspace in which a change to the site, development concept or financial assumptions can carry through the project, helping teams evaluate alternatives before committing to a direction.The investment brings Arosa into a Taryag Capital portfolio spanning technology, housing, construction and the built environment. The funding package combines cash capital with AI credits to support Arosa's development.Arosa is available to invited accounts during its pilot. Developers, property owners and real estate investors can learn more at .About Arosa AIArosa AI is building a conversational platform for real estate development research and planning. It connects cited zoning research, development concepts and financial analysis to help teams evaluate what a property could become. Learn more at .About Taryag CapitalTaryag Capital invests across technology, housing and the built environment. Its portfolio includes Arosa AI, Deeper Signals, Hyatus Living, JSF Construction and Global Steel Supply. Learn more at .

Thomas Berger

Taryag Capital

+1 330-548-6840

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Taryag Capital Backs Arosa AI With $500,000 in Seed Capital and AI Credits News Provided By Taryag Capital October 13, 2026, 23:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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