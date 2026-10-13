Revaterra® To Join Global Biomass Industry Leaders At 2026 AWBA Conference

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RevaTerra® to highlight its innovative biomass formulation technology and explore opportunities across global energy and industrial markets

- Joe NapierNEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RevaTerra, an advanced materials company engineering natural materials into industrial-grade performance, today announced its participation in the 2026 Advanced Woody Biomass Alliance (AWBA ) Conference, taking place October 19–20 in The Woodlands, Texas. The conference brings together biomass producers, technology innovators, energy companies, and industry stakeholders to explore emerging opportunities for woody biomass in the global energy transition.As demand grows for renewables that can support both power generation and energy-intensive industrial applications, RevaTerra is advancing an innovative approach to improving the performance and commercial value of woody biomass.Through its proprietary additive technology and Arcana formulation, RevaTerra is delivering solutions designed to improve the energy performance of conventional wood pellets while leveraging existing manufacturing infrastructure. This asset-light approach offers producers a potentially more efficient pathway to higher-value products without requiring substantial investments in new production facilities."One of the greatest opportunities in the biomass industry is to improve the performance of the resources we already have," said Joe Napier, Ph.D., CTO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. "Our technology is designed to enhance the energy content of conventional wood pellets without fundamentally changing how they're manufactured. By combining measurable performance improvements with compatibility across existing production infrastructure, we're creating a way for producers to offer greater value to their customers."RevaTerra's participation comes at a time for the industry as producers and industrial customers explore new approaches to renewable energy, fuel efficiency, and decarbonization.Recent testing of RevaTerra's Arcana formulation demonstrated improvements in energy performance, underscoring the company's commitment to developing practical solutions that deliver measurable value to producers and end users."The biomass industry has tremendous untapped potential, particularly as energy-intensive industries look to reduce their carbon footprint," added Jude Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. "We're focused on turning that potential into commercial opportunity by building strategic partnerships, opening new markets, and helping position biomass as an increasingly competitive energy solution."About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an advanced materials company engineering natural materials into industrial-grade performance. The name RevaTerra means“Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what's abundant into what's essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and cutting-edge machine learning, RevaTerra develops intelligent energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra's solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at .

Jude Davies

RevaTerra

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RevaTerra® to Join Global Biomass Industry Leaders at 2026 AWBA Conference News Provided By RevaTerra October 13, 2026, 23:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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