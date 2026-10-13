Right Law Group Attorneys Named To Colorado Bar Association Board Of Governors

Right Law Group

Right Law Group Attorneys Alexis Austin Litle & Jimmy Litle Named El Paso County Bar Association Representatives to Colorado Bar Association Board of Governors

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Right Law Group founding attorney Alexis Austin Litle and managing attorney Jimmy Litle have been selected to be representatives of the El Paso County Bar Association (EPCBA) to the Colorado Bar Association (CBA) Board of Governors for the 2026-2027 bar year.Seats on the CBA Board of Governors go to Colorado's local bar associations, CBA sections, the CBA Executive Council, diversity bar associations, and other prominent legal organizations. The CBA describes this three year appointment as being the liaison between the statewide bar and local lawyers, while still voting on statewide association business. For the Litles, that means ensuring the local El Paso County lawyers' concerns are taken to the statewide CBA and bringing CBA decisions back to the local bar.The El Paso County Bar Association has served lawyers in the Pikes Peak region since 1902. Beyond continuing legal education and member events, it supports the community through two charitable organizations: the El Paso County Bar Foundation and the Pikes Peak Justice & Pro Bono Center."As president of the El Paso County Bar last year, I saw how many times statewide bar decisions are made in Denver and then they reach lawyers in Colorado Springs secondhand," said Alexis Austin Litle. "A governor's job is to close that gap. Jimmy and I will make sure that the needs and concerns of our local bar are heard at the state level.""We operate four offices across the Front Range, and, in the past year, we have handled cases in twelve different Colorado counties, so we have seen how statewide decisions made in Denver can affect the local bar membership," said Jimmy Litle. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to serve my fellow Colorado lawyers in this role."Alexis Austin Litle founded Right Law Group in 2018. She has been an EPCBA member since 2017 and served as the association's President in 2024-2025, following a year as President-Elect, then as Immediate Past President in 2025-2026. She was a Deputy District Attorney in the 4th Judicial District (El Paso County) and served as Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit in the 10th Judicial District (Pueblo County). In March 2024 she completed the American Bar Association's Bar Leadership Institute.Jimmy Litle was also a Deputy District Attorney in the 4th Judicial District from 2013 to 2021 where he prosecuted serious, felony-level crimes including homicide and Special Victims Unit cases. He led the office's Vehicular Homicide Team before leaving to join Alexis at Right Law Group in 2021. He now serves as its COO and managing attorney. He is a former Pupilage Leader in the local chapter of the American Inns of Court and has volunteered with the Call-a-Lawyer program at the Colorado Springs Justice Center.About Right Law GroupRight Law Group is a Colorado criminal defense and DUI law firm founded in 2018, with offices in Colorado Springs, Denver, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch. Its founding and managing attorneys are both former Colorado prosecutors. Learn more at rightlawgroup.About the El Paso County Bar AssociationFounded in 1902, the El Paso County Bar Association is a professional association for attorneys in the Pikes Peak region. More information is available at elpasocountybar.

Yolanda Youts

Right Law Group

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Right Law Group Attorneys Named to Colorado Bar Association Board of Governors News Provided By Marketing Collective October 13, 2026, 23:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Politics



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