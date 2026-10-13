Polaris Dental Lab Acquired By High-Tech Executive, Keeps Staff And Sacramento Facility

Technology executive Jonathan Wu has acquired Polaris Dental Lab in Sacramento. The sale closed in July 2026, and the lab keeps its name, staff, and facility.

- Jonathan Wu, Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Dental LabSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Polaris Dental Lab, a full-service dental laboratory in Sacramento, has been acquired by Polaris Dental Technologies, Inc., a company formed by technology executive Jonathan Wu to purchase the laboratory's assets. The sale closed in July 2026. The laboratory retains its name, its staff, and its facility at 4020 El Camino Avenue. Terms were not disclosed.Dental technician Elicia Hill founded Polaris Dental Lab in 2019 and has more than 30 years of experience in the dental laboratory industry. The laboratory makes crowns, bridges, implant restorations, dentures, and other restorations for general dentists, prosthodontists, and periodontists across Greater Sacramento. Hill sold the business to retire and now serves as an advisor. The acquisition was financed through a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loan from U.S. Bank. Hill did not retain an ownership interest or provide seller financing.For referring dentists, day-to-day operations are unchanged. The same technicians handle each case, the submission process is the same, and complimentary pickup and delivery remain in place.Wu's background is in enterprise software and business operations. Before the acquisition, he was a business advisor and angel investor in Silicon Valley, and he most recently served as chief operating officer of ZenOptics, an enterprise software company. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in California and earned his business administration degree from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.Under Wu's leadership, the laboratory is upgrading its quality control and production systems to improve marginal fit and contact accuracy, make turnaround times more predictable, and reduce chairside adjustments. Polaris Dental Lab continues to fabricate a complete range of fixed and removable prosthetics in-house and accepts both physical impressions and digital intraoral scans."A successful dental laboratory relies on technical skill, precise repeatability, and clear communication," said Jonathan Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Dental Technologies, Inc. dba Polaris Dental Lab. "By pairing our technicians' hands-on skill with the structured quality control and process systems I've built throughout my enterprise career, our single-minded focus is to make sure every restoration fits right the first time. We are honoring the heritage of this lab by making sure our clinician partners experience predictable turnarounds and minimal chairside adjustments."Sacramento Business Brokers represented the seller, and founder Luke Middendorf, CBB, managed the sale."A dental laboratory runs on its relationships, with the employees, the dentists who send the work, and the suppliers," said Middendorf. "This business needed a successor who could take those over and keep building them. Jonathan was clearly that person early on. He asked as many questions about the staff and the clients as he did about the numbers."The Sacramento Business Journal reported on the acquisition on September 25, 2026.About Polaris Dental LabPolaris Dental Lab is a full-service dental laboratory located at 4020 El Camino Avenue, Suite A, Sacramento, CA 95821. The lab provides a complete range of fixed and removable dental prosthetics, combining traditional craftsmanship alongside modern digital workflows. Restorations include full-contour zirconia, high-translucent esthetic zirconia, e.max, implant restorations built on custom abutments, full cast crowns, porcelain fused to metal, full dentures, partial dentures on cast metal frameworks, and hard and soft relines. The laboratory also produces night guards, mouthguards, bleaching trays, and stayplates, and provides repair services. Cases can be sent as digital impression files or physical impressions. Complimentary pickup and delivery are available in the Greater Sacramento area. To learn more, visit polarislabus or call (916) 696-6779.About Sacramento Business BrokersSacramento Business Brokers represents owners selling businesses across Greater Sacramento. Founded by Luke Middendorf, CBB, the firm pairs in-depth deal marketing with proactive buyer outreach, reaching the screened buyers who are not actively searching but will act on the right opportunity. The seller is at the center of every engagement, managed with the discretion a confidential sale requires.

Luke Middendorf

Sacramento Business Brokers

+1 916-934-2269

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Polaris Dental Lab Acquired by High-Tech Executive, Keeps Staff and Sacramento Facility News Provided By Sacramento Business Brokers October 13, 2026, 23:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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