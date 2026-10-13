Durga Puja 2026: Ahiritola Pandal To Showcase Kolkata's Sweet Legacy

Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durga Pandal is set to showcase the journey of North Kolkata's rich cultural legacy and sweets this year on the occassion of Durga Puja 2026. The meaning behind the theme of the Durga Pandal is a milkman, deriving from Ahiritola's name, which remains a source of milk distribution.

In West Bengal, the sweets are more than delicacies; they are expressions of affection, celebration and belonging, carrying the warmth of generations after generations, with a familiar taste.

A Journey into Kolkata's Sweet Heritage

The pandal features an intricately designed box that opens a window into the forgotten history of North Kolkata's sweet-making traditions. The presence of Haran Majhi and the atmosphere of a Mishtir Pathshala bring together folk culture, faith and everyday life. Traditional sweet shops emerge as more than places of business. Earthen pots and traditional sweet boxes further evoke Bengal's indigenous craftsmanship, celebrating the artisans' labour and the traditions passed down through generations. Each object becomes a box of memories, connecting the city's past with its present.

Maa Durga: A Symbol of Homecoming and Love

At the heart of this narrative stands Maa Durga, portrayed as Bengal's beloved daughter and a nurturing mother surrounded by her children. Her simple appearance and affectionate presence recall the warmth of traditional North Kolkata households, where Durga Puja is a homecoming filled with love, devotion and togetherness.

A Living Cultural Landscape

Surrounded by old architecture, vintage advertisements and sweet-shop imagery, the idol becomes part of a living cultural landscape where faith and everyday life blend seamlessly.

The Significance of Durga Puja

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

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