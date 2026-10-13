Tripura HC Dismisses Manik Sarkar's Plea To Quash FIR On Speech

High Court Dismisses Plea

The Tripura High Court has dismissed a petition filed by veteran leader and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar seeking to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him over an allegedly provocative public speech. A division bench of the High Court comprising Justice T Amarnath Goud and Justice Biswajit Palit delivered the verdict, ruling that the police investigation into the matter will proceed.

FIR over 'Militant Movements' Remark

The case stems from a public statement made by the former Chief Minister during a political program, where he reportedly claimed that both the state and the country were moving toward militant movements (jongi andoloner pothe). Following the remark, which critics alleged created an uneasy atmosphere in the state, a formal complaint was lodged at the West Agartala Police Station, invoking relevant provisions.

Challenging the police action, Sarkar approached the High Court's division bench through a writ petition, praying for the complete quashing of the FIR on the grounds that it lacked merit and contained no substantive content. During the legal proceedings, senior advocate and former Member of Parliament Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya appeared on behalf of Manik Sarkar, while advocate Prabir Roy represented the state government.

Court Allows Investigation to Proceed

In its observation, the division bench noted that the contents of the FIR disclose elements of a cognizable offence, making it a fit subject for proper investigation. The court directed the investigating agency to carry out a thorough and unhindered probe. Taking note of Sarkar's stature and background, the court granted liberty for him to seek bail through appropriate judicial channels while emphasising restraint against making such controversial public remarks in the future.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)