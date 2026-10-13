Ahead Of 2027 Polls, CM Mann's Former OSD Manjit Sidhu Joins Cong

Former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manjit Singh Sidhu, joined the Congress in the presence of State Congress Committee chief Pargat Singh, saying that he had been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since its formative days and had joined the Congress with Punjab's interests as his priority. The move comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, where Congress is looking to return to power.

'Punjab Comes First'

Speaking to ANI, Sidhu said, "We loved the Aam Aadmi Party more than our own lives and embraced it with our blood. We were with the party from day one, when it was in its developmental and formative stages. My association with the party dates back to its days of struggle, not just today."

He said that his priority had always been Punjab and the country, rather than any political party. "For me, the party has always been secondary. Punjab comes first, then the country, and then the party. With the same mindset that I have always had towards Punjab and the country, I am joining the party," he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Sidhu said his focus remained on the future of Punjab and its people rather than his personal ambitions. "I have nothing to say about my past. I had big dreams, but those dreams were never about me. They were about Punjab, our future, the future of our children, and what we can do for our state and our soil. That is my only goal," he said.

Reasons for AAP Exit

Sidhu also clarified that he has not sought a position in the Congress. "I have no post, nor have I asked for one from them, and I will never ask for one. What post did I ask for that they could not give me? There was no such thing; I left the post," he said.

He further stated that there were several reasons which led him to depart from the AAP, adding that they were gradually coming to light.

Sidhu was Bhagwant Mann's OSD before he resigned in November 2023, citing health reasons. (ANI)

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