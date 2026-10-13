Emerging Nanocaps VRDR, AMFN, HYSR, GRLF Advance Bioasphalt, Fusion Energy, Hydrogen And Organic Fertilizer

DALLAS, TX, October 13, 2026 - Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR), American Fusion (OTCQB: AMFN), Green Leaf Innovations (OTC: GRLF) and SunHydrogen (OTCQB: HYSR) are advancing projects across sustainable infrastructure, energy and agriculture, with new developments spanning independent verification, equipment upgrades, commercial discussions and outdoor testing.

Verde Resources: Verified Biochar Data Supports Ergon Commercialization

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) has completed third-party verification of its engineered biochar's Environmental Product Declaration, now published in ASTM International's EPD library. The milestone supports customer evaluation of its BioAsphalt platform, commercialization with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions and global licensing strategy. Verde targets lower-carbon roads using reclaimed asphalt and carbon-storing biochar, with potential revenue from material sales, licensing and separately certified carbon removal credits.

American Fusion: Equipment Upgrades and Four Commercial Proposals

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) reported pulsed-power equipment upgrades, scientific review of its Texatron technical report and four commercial proposals under active negotiation. The company is also engaging additional data-center developers and envisions owning and operating Texatron systems while supplying electricity through long-term agreements. The discussions have not established definitive commercial contracts, and deployment remains dependent on technology validation, financing and regulatory requirements.

Green Leaf Innovations: Fertilizer Distribution and Consumer Expansion

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC: GRLF) is pursuing a proposed equity interest in DURTEQ, which converts sargassum marine biomass into liquid and powdered organic fertilizers. Potential applications include tobacco cultivation and broader agriculture. The proposed transaction is expected to include exclusive or preferred distribution rights, with a definitive agreement targeted during Q4 2026, subject to due diligence and final terms. GRLF is also pursuing luxury cigars, branded accessories and a planned VIP e-commerce platform.

SunHydrogen: Laboratory Efficiency and Outdoor Pilot Progress

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR) reported 12.3% solar-to-hydrogen efficiency in small-scale laboratory testing with CTF Solar. Four improved modules delivered to its Austin pilot plant demonstrated two weeks of consistent outdoor performance, providing data to guide engineering improvements. The laboratory result represents a development milestone but does not establish equivalent pilot-scale efficiency or commercial viability.

About the Companies

Verde Resources develops sustainable infrastructure materials. American Fusion develops the Texatron fusion-energy platform. Green Leaf Innovations distributes premium cigars and is pursuing agricultural and consumer-product expansion. SunHydrogen develops technology to produce renewable hydrogen from sunlight and water.

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