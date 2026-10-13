MENAFN - GetNews) Good Day Media has published "How Did a Social Trading App Do 160 Million Views in a Month?", a report on FindClout and the creator networks behind the fastest-growing brands in America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - October 13, 2026 - Good Day Media, an independent editorial desk covering the creator economy, today published a new report titled "How Did a Social Trading App Do 160 Million Views in a Month?". The report is available now at .

A trading app's follower count went up five times in six weeks after 160 million views ran through one network. How the campaign was briefed, how pages were chosen, and what could be checked week by week versus what could not.

The piece examines FindClout, a New York City creator network that places brands inside sports, finance, news and entertainment content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, X and Facebook Reels, and that pays its pages on verified views. A social trading app added five times its follower count in six weeks, by its own reported metric. The number that explains it, according to FindClout, is a different one: 160 million views ran through the network, a New York City clipping company, in the month before that jump, placed on pages the company says already sit inside the accounts high-income American men under 35 check every day. Good Day Media asked FindClout to walk through that campaign from brief to result rather than take the two headline numbers at face value.

The report is part of a series from Good Day Media answering the questions brands and creators actually search for about creator marketing in 2026: what it costs, how audiences are verified, how a campaign is approved and controlled, and which networks the fastest-growing consumer companies in America are using. Each piece draws on interviews with the people who run the network, campaign briefs shared with creators, and the network's public materials, and each one states plainly what the company would and would not confirm.

Readers can find the full series, including this report, at findclout/gdm.

About Good Day Media

Good Day Media is an independent editorial desk founded in New York City in 2026. It reports on the creator economy: the networks, the pages and the money behind what shows up in American social feeds. Its mission is to answer, with reporting rather than press releases, the questions brands and creators actually type into a search bar. Every piece is researched and written by its own desk.