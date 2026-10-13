7Kw Vs 22Kw AC EV Charging Stations: Key Differences For Project Planning

(MENAFN- GetNews) Huizhou, GD, China - October 13, 2026 - A 7kW AC EV charger typically uses single-phase power and may add approximately 20–30 miles of driving range per hour. A 22kW AC charger generally uses three-phase power and may add approximately 60–90+ miles per hour when the vehicle, charger and electrical installation support the full output. A 7kW charger is usually suitable for homes, apartments, workplaces and long-stay parking. An 11kW charger can provide a practical middle option where three-phase power is available but the full infrastructure demand of 22kW is unnecessary. A 22kW charger is better suited to hotels, commercial parking, fleets and destination charging projects that have three-phase power and require faster vehicle turnover. These are typical estimates rather than guaranteed results. Actual charging performance depends on vehicle efficiency, onboard charger capacity, battery condition, charging losses, available site power and load-management settings. For project buyers, OLINK provides AC EV charging stations in multiple power and connector configurations for residential, workplace, commercial and destination charging. 7kW vs 22kW AC Charger: Quick Comparison Important: A 22kW charger does not automatically charge every vehicle three times faster than a 7kW charger. The vehicle onboard charger may limit the actual input power.

Comparison Point 7kW AC Charger 11kW AC Charger 22kW AC Charger Typical Supply Single-phase AC Three-phase AC Three-phase AC Approximate Range Added 20–30 miles per hour Approximately 35–50 miles per hour, depending on vehicle efficiency 60–90+ miles per hour Typical Full-Charge Time About 8–10 hours About 5–7 hours About 3–4 hours Best Fit Homes and long-stay parking Workplaces and daily top-up charging Commercial and faster-turnover sites Main Limitation Lower output Requires three-phase power Requires compatible vehicle and site power

What Is the Difference Between 7kW and 22kW AC Charging?

The main difference is the maximum AC power available during the charging session. A 7kW charger can theoretically deliver up to 7kWh of energy in one hour, an 11kW charger can deliver up to 11kWh, while a 22kW charger can theoretically deliver up to 22kWh.

Because AC power is converted by the vehicle onboard charger, the charging station is only one part of the system. The vehicle, electrical installation and site-management system must also support the selected output.

In many markets, 7kW AC charging is associated with single-phase residential and workplace installations. 11kW and 22kW charging normally use three-phase power and are more common in international commercial, destination and fleet projects.

How Much Range Can a 7kW or 22kW Charger Add?

Range added per hour depends on the vehicle's energy consumption. A vehicle that consumes 18kWh per 100km can theoretically receive approximately 39km of driving range from 7kWh. The same vehicle could theoretically receive approximately 122km from 22kWh.

In miles, this is commonly expressed as approximately 20–30 miles per hour for 7kW and approximately 60–90+ miles per hour for 22kW. Actual results may be lower because of charging losses, battery temperature, state of charge and vehicle power limits.

The correct comparison is therefore not only charger power. Buyers should compare the charger rating with the vehicle's maximum AC charging input and the amount of energy required during the available parking period.

How Long Does 7kW vs 22kW Charging Take?

A simple estimate can be calculated as follows:

Estimated charging time = Energy required ÷ Actual charging power

For example, if a vehicle needs 36kWh to charge from 20% to 80%:



At 7kW: 36kWh ÷ 7kW = approximately 5.1 hours before charging losses. At 22kW: 36kWh ÷ 22kW = approximately 1.6 hours before charging losses.

A 60kWh battery charged from nearly empty to full may take approximately 8–10 hours on a 7kW charger and approximately 3–4 hours on a 22kW charger, provided the vehicle and installation support the required output.

Why a 22kW Charger May Not Deliver 22kW

The rated power of a charging station is its maximum available output, not a guarantee that every connected vehicle will receive that amount.



A vehicle with a 7kW onboard charger may draw only approximately 7kW from a 22kW station.

A vehicle with an 11kW onboard charger may be limited to approximately 11kW.

Only a vehicle that supports 22kW AC charging can use the full rated output.

Dynamic load management may reduce output when several chargers operate at the same time. The battery-management system may reduce power at high state of charge or extreme temperature.

Before choosing 22kW, buyers should review the current vehicle fleet and the types of vehicles the site is expected to support in the future.

Electrical Requirements for 7kW and 22kW Chargers7kW AC Charger Requirements

A typical 7kW charger uses single-phase AC power. The project assessment should confirm incoming power, distribution-board capacity, circuit protection, cable size, voltage drop, earthing, residual-current protection, cable distance and local electrical regulations.

Although 7kW requires less infrastructure than 22kW, it is still a continuous electrical load. A dedicated circuit and suitable protection are normally required.

22kW AC Charger Requirements

A typical 22kW charger requires three-phase AC power. The site assessment should consider transformer capacity, switchgear, three-phase load balance, cable route, voltage drop, distribution-panel capacity, maximum site demand, number of charging points and dynamic load management.

For example, ten 22kW chargers represent a theoretical connected load of 220kW. The chargers may not operate at full power simultaneously, but the project should include an appropriate power-allocation strategy.

For electrical definitions and infrastructure information, refer to the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center. Final installation requirements must be confirmed by a qualified professional and the applicable local regulations.

Which Charger Has the Lower Project Cost?

A 7kW project generally has a lower total installation cost because it requires less electrical capacity and is more likely to match an existing single-phase supply.

A 22kW project may require three-phase service, larger cables, higher-rated protection, distribution-board modifications, transformer or switchgear upgrades, energy-management software and additional utility capacity.

Project cost should be evaluated across:



Charger hardware and power rating

Electrical infrastructure and cable distance

Mounting method and civil work

Protection, testing and commissioning

Network, payment and charging-management functions

Installation labor and maintenance Electricity demand charges and future expansion

If vehicles remain parked for eight hours, installing more 7kW chargers may be more cost-effective than installing fewer 22kW chargers. If faster vehicle turnover is important, the additional infrastructure cost of 22kW may be justified.

When Should You Choose a 7kW AC Charger?

A 7kW charger is generally the better choice when the site has single-phase power, vehicles remain parked overnight or for a full working day, daily driving distance is moderate, installation budget is limited, or only a small number of vehicles need charging.

Typical applications include homes, apartment parking, small offices, long-stay hotel parking and overnight fleet charging. For many passenger vehicles, 7kW can restore the energy used during normal daily travel during an overnight session.

For a compact 7kW wall-mounted solution, see OLINK's 7kW wall-mounted AC charging solution.

When Should You Choose a 22kW AC Charger?

A 22kW charger is more appropriate when three-phase power is available, compatible vehicles support higher AC input, vehicles remain parked for only a few hours, multiple drivers share the charging equipment, or faster vehicle turnover improves site operation.

Common applications include office buildings, shopping centers, hotels, fleet depots, public parking facilities, dealerships and mixed-use commercial developments.

For a 22kW commercial AC solution for compatible vehicles, see OLINK's 22kW commercial destination charger.

When Is a 7–22kW Flexible Charger Better?

Some projects do not want to choose only one fixed power level. A flexible product can support different output configurations for different markets, installation conditions and vehicle requirements.

Thunderbolt supports configurable 7kW, 11kW and 22kW output options, subject to the selected model and target-market requirements.

OLINK's Thunderbolt 7–22kW AC charging station is suitable for projects that need multiple power configurations and OEM or ODM flexibility, subject to the selected model and target-market requirements.

7kW vs 22kW for Home, Workplace and Commercial Projects

Project Type Typical Recommendation Selection Focus Homeowners 7kW in most cases Overnight parking, vehicle OBC and available supply Apartments 7kW or mixed deployment Number of parking spaces, access control and load management Workplaces 7kW for long parking; 22kW for faster turnover Parking duration and number of daily users Hotels and destinations 7kW, 11kW or 22kW Guest dwell time, connector mix and service expectations Fleets Based on route and departure schedule Daily energy demand, return time and fleet compatibility Commercial sites 22kW or mixed AC/DC deployment Utilization, payment, networking and future expansion

OLINK 7kW and 22kW AC Charging Solutions

OLINK manufactures AC EV charging stations for residential, workplace, commercial, destination and fleet applications. In real project selection, OLINK evaluates the vehicle population, parking duration, available grid capacity, connector requirements and future expansion plans before recommending a 7kW, 11kW or 22kW AC configuration.

Product availability, rated output, connector configuration and communication functions depend on the selected model and target market. Buyers should confirm the final specification in the product datasheet and quotation.

For a broader product overview, visit the 7kW to 22kW Level 2 charging product range. For custom branding, connector, cable and packaging requirements, review EV charger OEM and ODM services.

Frequently Asked QuestionsIs a 7kW charger a Level 2 EV charger?

In markets using the Level 1 and Level 2 classification, a 7kW AC charger is generally considered Level 2 charging equipment. Local voltage and terminology may vary.

Does a 22kW EV charger require three-phase power?

A typical 22kW AC charger requires a suitable three-phase electrical supply. The exact requirement must be confirmed against the selected model and local grid conditions.

Can a 7kW vehicle use a 22kW charger?

Yes, provided the connector and charging standards are compatible. The vehicle normally draws only the power its onboard charger can accept.

Will a 22kW charger damage a vehicle limited to 7kW?

A correctly designed charging system communicates with the vehicle and supplies only the power the vehicle can accept. Compatibility should still be confirmed before deployment.

Is a 22kW charger three times faster than a 7kW charger?

Only when the vehicle accepts 22kW AC charging and the site can supply the full output. Otherwise, the vehicle onboard charger or site power will limit the charging speed.

Is 7kW enough for overnight charging?

For many passenger vehicles, yes. A 7kW charger can provide substantial energy during an eight- to ten-hour overnight period.

Which charger is better for a workplace?

A 7kW charger may be sufficient when employees park for a full working day. A 22kW charger is more suitable when parking periods are shorter or faster turnover is required.

Conclusion

Choose a 7kW AC EV charger when vehicles remain parked for several hours, single-phase power is available and lower installation cost is important. Choose a 22kW AC charger when three-phase power is available, compatible vehicles support higher AC input and faster charging improves commercial or fleet operation.

The best charger is not automatically the unit with the highest rated output. Vehicle compatibility, parking duration, site electrical capacity, installation cost and future charging demand should all be evaluated together.

Need help selecting the right configuration? Contact OLINK with your destination country, grid voltage, vehicle types, charger quantity, required charging time, connector requirements and installation environment.

Request a project-specific AC charging recommendation

About us

OLink is a global high-tech enterprise specializing in PV (solar) generation, energy storage, and EV charging integration. With over a decade of experience in the electrical and energy industries, we have built strong expertise in delivering smart, efficient, and scalable energy solutions.